Defiance took to its home field Saturday and split a doubleheader with wildly different results in softball action at DHS. The early game saw the Bulldogs put up 11 runs in the second inning as sophomore Brooke Gathman fired a five-inning no-hitter in a 20-1 rout of Hardin Northern before timely hitting from Sylvania Southview earned the Cougars an 8-1 win over Defiance.
In the early ballgame, Defiance was able to overcome five errors with a 20-hit showing at the plate. In all, 13 different Bulldogs recorded hits, led by three knocks - including two doubles - from Rochelle Garcia and three singles by Marrah Elston.
Garcia finished with three runs and five RBIs on the day, joining Taighen Zipfel, Elivia Rosa and Gathman in multi-hit efforts.
In the late contest, Defiance actually out-hit Southview 7-6 but were unable to make those hits count, stranding five runners and committing two errors. Ayvah Cullen had two singles while freshman Amira Jallad doubled.
“We had a good first game … Brooke threw really well today,” said DHS coach Dennis Parrish. “We got all of the girls in the game and they were either able to play in the field or get some swings in at the plate. Each one of them contributed to the win.
“Against Southview, the difference was that they got timely hits and we didn’t. Both Taighen and Elivia threw well. We just need to refocus on the four league games that we have next week.”
Defiance will have a busy week and a consequential one at that. The Bulldogs will visit Wapakoneta Monday before three straight days of league games against Elida Tuesday, at Lima Shawnee on Wednesday and at Bath on Thursday.
Hardin No. 001 00 - 1 0 2
Defiance 0(11)5 4x - 20 20 5
Records: Defiance 8-5, Hardin Northern 0-8.
Winning pitcher: Brooke Gathman (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brenna Flowers (4 innings, 20 runs, 17 earned, 20 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hardin Northern) - 0 hits. (Defiance) - Rochelle Garcia single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Marrah Elston 3 singles, 3 runs; Elivia Rosa 2 singles; Brooke Gathman 2 singles; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Amira Jallad double; Jaela Sepeda 2 RBIs; Grayce Jones 2 runs; Taylor Bibler 2 runs.
Defiance 000 020 0 - 1 7 2
Southview 300 401 x - 8 6 0
Records: Defiance 8-6.
Winning pitcher: Skylar Nowak (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (4 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Elivia Rosa.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen 2 singles; Amira Jallad double. (Southview) - Skylar Nowak 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Emma Jacobs double; Kristin Duling double, 2 runs; Carys Bourbeau 2 runs; Zoey Jacobs 2 RBIs; Laney King 2 RBIs.
