Fairview 11-5, Otsego 0-2
TONTOGANY — After out-slugging Otsego 11-0 in a six-inning game-one victory, No. 2 Fairview outlasted the Knights 5-2 in an 11-inning marathon in doubleheader softball action on Saturday.
Paige Ricica earned wins in the circle in both games with eight strikeouts in a game-one four-hitter. The senior came on in relief in the nightcap, pitching 7.1 innings of scoreless relief and fanning seven.
Ricica finished a home run short of the cycle in game one and had three hits in game two while Allison Rhodes had six RBIs combined in a four-hit day that included a game-two homer.
Fairview 320 600 - 11 14 0
Otsego 000 000 - 0 4 3
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Janelle Brooks (3.2 innings, 11 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kaylynn Euler.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, double, triple, 3 runs; Allison Rhodes single, double, 4 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 runs; Gracie Brown 2 singles, 2 runs; Kortney Grinnell triple; Lexi Taylor double, 2 RBIs. (Otsego) - 4 singles.
Fairview 200 000 000 03 - 5 9 0
Otsego 000 200 000 00 - 2 6 1
Records: Fairview 19-1, Otsego 13-9.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7.1 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Riley Rowe (11 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 3 singles; Allison Rhodes double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gracie Brown double. (Otsego) - Riley Rowe single, double; Aubrey Hartman 2 RBIs.
Tinora 15, Swanton 5
Tinora broke open a tie game through 4.5 innings with a seven-run surge in the fourth frame and went on to run-rule Swanton, 15-5.
Paige Gamby and Scylea Zolman each homered in the win for the Rams while Logan McQuillin had three base knocks.
Swanton 102 20 - 5 3 2
Tinora 203 73 - 15 15 7
Records: Tinora 14-5, Swanton 9-9.
Winning pitcher: Maren Pittman (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alexa Faber (4.2 innings, 15 runs, 12 earned, 15 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Taylor Forrest single, double; Lyla Carrizales 2 runs. (Tinora) - Paige Gamby 2 singles, home run, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Logan McQuillin 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Scylea Zolman single, home run; Maren Pittman single, double, 2 runs; Paige Carpenter 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Zoe Roesti triple, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 5, Liberty Center 1
EDGERTON — Edgerton scored all five of its runs in its final three innings at the plate, downing visiting Liberty Center for a 5-1 victory.
Freshman Olivia Wallace went the distance on the mound with six strikeouts and one walk for the Bulldogs while also lacing a pair of base hits.
L. Center 010 000 0 - 1 5 1
Edgerton 000 131 x - 5 8 0
Records: Edgerton 13-6, Liberty Center 14-5.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Wallace (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Molly Perry (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - 5 singles. (Edgerton) - Nessa Cox 2 singles; Olivia Wallace 2 singles.
Toledo Whitmer 12, Napoleon 7
NAPOLEON — Toledo Whitmer picked up its third straight win with double-digit runs, downing host Napoleon 12-7.
Taylor Smith and Baylee Lamming each doubled in the loss for the Ladycats.
Whitmer 230 020 5 - 12 13 5
Napoleon 005 010 1 - 7 6 6
Records: Toledo Whitmer 12-11, Napoleon 6-12.
Winning pitcher: Caralinn Meyer (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jaden Arvay.
Losing pitcher: Jadyn Wilcox (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Arianna Kiessling.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Whitmer) - Hannah Johnson 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Sophia Wygast 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Sophia Sutherland single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryleigh Hannibal 2 singles, 2 runs. (Napoleon) - Taylor Smith double; Baylee Lamming double; Alexa Duryea 2 steals; Addy Thompson 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 10, Patrick Henry 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier rapped out 16 hits, overpowering Patrick Henry 10-0 in five innings to up its win streak to seven straight.
Kelsie Bumb homered in a three-hit day for the Locos while Madelyn Hopper allowed three singles, striking out nine.
Kasey Nelson laced two of those three singles in the setback for PH.
P. Henry 000 00 - 0 3 2
Montpelier 012 34 - 10 16 0
Records: Montpelier 13-5, Patrick Henry 7-13.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (4.2 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 16 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Kasey Nelson 2 singles. (Montpelier) - Kelsi Bumb 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaycee Humbarger single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBis; Lyla Mahan 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Jada Uribes 2 singles; Madelyn Hopper 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Delta 3, Stryker 2
DELTA — Delta got off the schneid this season, earning its first win of the 2023 campaign by edging visiting Stryker 3-2.
Mackenzie Clapp struck out six in a one-hitter for Delta while Olivia Tipton doubled.
Sage Woolace stole two bases in the setback for Stryker.
Stryker 001 001 0 - 2 1 3
Delta 102 000 x - 3 4 3
Records: Delta 1-17, Stryker 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace 2 steals. (Delta) - Olivia Tipton double; Mya Martinez 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 13, N. Adams-Jerome 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Giada Rising struck out 11 of the 17 batters she faced in a 13-0 five-inning win over North Adams-Jerome (Mich.).
Rising allowed three singles with no walks in the shutout win for the Cadets while Abby Austin and Brooklyn Kuszmaul each recorded a double.
N. A-J 000 00 - 0 3 4
Hilltop 307 3x - 13 9 0
Records: Hilltop 14-7, North Adams-Jerome 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: E. McIntyre (4 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Adams-Jerome) - A. Smock 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Brooklyn Kuszmaul single, double; Abby Austin single, double, 2 runs; Shealyn Brown 2 singles, 3 runs; Joscelyn Layman 2 runs, 3 steals.
