Fairview 15-5, Napoleon 6-1
NAPOLEON — Fairview got off to a fast start in game one of a doubleheader at Napoleon before overcoming a slow start to the late game to sweep the Wildcats.
In the opener, the Apaches plated eight runs in the first two frames to stake out an eventual 15-6 victory. Gracie Brown struck for three hits and five RBIs in the win for Fairview while Allison Rhodes doubled and scored five runs.
In the late game, Jasmin Minck struck out seven in a complete-game effort for Fairview in a 5-1 triumph. Alexis Taylor had four hits, including a double, for the Apaches while Zari Fielder singled and doubled in the setback for Napoleon.
Fairview 440 102 4 - 15 13 3
Napoleon 001 005 0 - 6 8 3
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Taylor Smith (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Madison Shank.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Gracie Brown 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs; Jasmin Minck 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes single, double, 3 RBIs, 5 runs; Alexis Taylor single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Alyssa Merritt 2 runs; Kennedy Hill 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Brooke Wachtman 2 doubles; Evanie Shank single, double.
Fairview 000 023 0 - 5 10 4
Napoleon 100 000 0 - 1 5 3
Records: Fairview 10-2, Napoleon 1-11.
Winning pitcher: Jasmin Minck (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Spencer Schwaiger (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Madison Shank.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Alexis Taylor 3 singles, double; Jasmin Minck double; Alyssa Merritt 2 RBIs; Allison Rhodes 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Zari Fielder single, double.
Tinora 15-13, Leipsic 17-2
Tinora had its nine-game win streak snapped in a 17-15 setback against Leipsic but bounced back for a 13-2 win over the visiting Vikings.
Tinora racked up 27 hits in the twinbill split as Logan McQuillin, Tegan Norden, De’Vona Holmes and Paige Carpenter all homered on the day for the Rams. Quinn Horn finished with five hits overall.
Leipsic 544 021 1 - 17 13 1
Tinora 350 205 0 - 15 16 3
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (1.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maren Pittman (3 innings, 13 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Logan McQuillin.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Kyrsten Martinez 3 singles; Abby Haselman single, double, 3 runs; Marisa Hermiller single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ally Kirkendall 3 RBIs; Ava Henry 3 runs; Catherine Essinger 2 RBIs; Sam Hazelton 2 runs. (Tinora) - Quinn Horn 2 singles, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Logan McQuillin double, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; De’Vona Holmes 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Paige Carpenter single, double; Tegan Norden single, double, 3 RBIs; Mickey Starkey single, double; Maren Pittman double.
Leipsic 200 00 - 2 3 3
Tinora 403 06 - 13 11 0
Records: Tinora 10-2, Leipsic 8-4.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (4.2 innings, 13 runs, 10 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Kyrsten Martinez 2 singles. (Tinora) - Tegan Norden double, home run, 3 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes triple, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Carpenter double, home run, 3 RBIs; Quinn Horn single, double, 2 runs; Logan McQuillin 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Lincolnview 14-12, Hicksville 0-1
HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview boosted its record to 12-2 on the season, overpowering host Hicksville in a 14-0 and 12-1 doubleheader sweep.
The Lancers held Hicksville to three hits combined on the day, including doubles from Maci Eicher and Alli Nelson.
Lincolnview 543 20 - 14 11 0
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 2 8
Winning pitcher: Sydney Fackler (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kendall Bollenbacher.
Losing pitcher: Alli Nelson (5 innings, 14 runs, 8 earned, 11 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Kendall Bollenbacher single, double, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Addysen Stevens single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Post 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Braxton Sherrick double, 2 runs; Makayla Jackman 2 RBIs, 4 runs. (Hicksville) - Maci Eicher double.
Lincolnview 340 005 - 12 15 0
Hicksville 000 100 - 1 1 2
Records: Lincolnview 12-2, Hicksville 3-9.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kendall Bollenbacher.
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (6 innings, 12 runs, 8 earned, 15 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Makayla Jackman 2 singles, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Kendall Bollenbacher single, double, 3 runs; Andi Webb 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Zada Walker 2 singles; G. Brickner double; Taylor Post 3 runs; Zadria King 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Alli Nelson double.
Eastside (Ind.) 10, Antwerp 3
ANTWERP — An unbeaten squad from Eastside (Ind.) invaded Antwerp and rallied from 3-0 with 10 unanswered runs.
Samantha Rigsby and Asti Coppes each clubbed doubles in the loss for the Archers, which were plagued by seven errors.
Eastside 000 027 1 - 10 7 2
Antwerp 003 000 0 - 3 4 7
Records: Eastside 10-0, Antwerp 5-2.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Lower (7 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Emerson Litzenberg.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) - Moyra McAtee double. (Antwerp) - Samantha Rigsby double; Astianna Coppes double.
Edgerton 8-3, Swanton 6-4
EDGERTON — Edgerton and Swanton split a competitive doubleheader with the former winning game one before Swanton earned a 4-3 win in the nightcap.
Freshman Corinne Cape had three base knocks in the opener for Edgerton while Noelle Ritter doubled.
In the late game, Swanton pitcher Bri Williams struck out eight and allowed just three hits. Two of those hits were round-trippers by Ritter but Williams helped her own cause with a single and double at the dish.
Swanton 002 020 2 - 6 9 2
Edgerton 031 022 x - 8 14 3
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (6 innings, 8 runs, 14 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Taylor Forrest 2 singles, home run; Ryeannah Kesler 3 singles; Bri Williams 2 singles; Kyleigh Shinaver double. (Edgerton) - Corinne Cape 3 singles; Noelle Ritter single, double; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Nessa Cox 2 singles.
Swanton 003 01 - 4 7 0
Edgerton 010 20 - 3 3 1
Records: Swanton 4-3, Edgerton 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Bri Williams (5 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Corinne Cape (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Bri Williams single, double; Jayden Hendricks 2 singles; Alaina Pelland 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter 2 home runs.
Montpelier 15, Delta 3
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s bats didn’t come out cold, scoring 15 runs in four innings to defeat Delta 15-3.
Kelsie Bumb drove in four runs in the win for the Locos, one of five Montpelier batters to tally multiple hits.
Faith Kern doubled and Kate Friess legged out a triple in the loss for the Panthers.
Delta 101 01 - 3 4 6
Montpelier 323 70 - 15 13 1
Records: Montpelier 5-2, Delta 0-10.
Winning pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (4 innings, 15 runs, 9 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Faith Kern single, double; Kate Friess triple. (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles; Cadey Hilliard 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Madelyn Hopper 2 singles, 2 runs; Alyssa Custer 2 runs; Jada Uribes 2 runs; Riley Rockey 2 runs; Lily Mahan 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 27-29, Kalida 4-0
KALIDA — Patrick Henry took advantage of 14 combined Kalida miscues, exploding for a pair of lopsided road wins.
The Patriots broke open game one with 15 runs in the second inning to take control while also capping off a dominant game two victory with a 10-run fifth inning. Ella Meyer held the Wildcats to just one hit in the late contest.
P. Henry 3(15)1 80 - 27 9 2
Kalida 020 11 - 4 2 8
Winning pitcher: Mariah Boyer.
Losing pitcher: Romes.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Ella Meyer single, double, 3 RBIs.
P. Henry 373 6(10) - 29 17 0
Kalida 000 00 - 0 1 6
Records: Patrick Henry 5-8.
Winning pitcher: Ella Meyer.
Losing pitcher: Nieberg.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Jasmine Miranda 4 singles, double, 5 RBIs; Kayla Kruse 2 singles, double, home run, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 15-14, Morenci (Mich.) 0-4
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Lana Baker pitched a perfect game for the Cadets, which moved to 12-3 with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Morenci (Mich.).
Baker struck out 11 in the gem for Hilltop in a 15-0 game-one victory. Baker added a single and double while Holly Jermeay scored four runs.
In the late contest, Joscelyn Layman laced two doubles to lead the Cadets at the plate while Giada Rising struck out 10 in six innings of work.
Morenci 000 00 - 0 0 8
Hilltop 328 2x - 15 14 0
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gould (4 innings, 15 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks)
Leading hitters: (Morenci) - 0 hits. (Hilltop) - Holly Jermeay 2 singles, double, 4 runs; Kacy Connolly 2 single, double, 2 runs; Lana Baker single, double; Leanna Baker single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Morenci 110 020 - 4 6 0
Hilltop 720 311 - 14 15 1
Records: Hilltop 12-3.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: L. Betz (1 inning, 7 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: G. Ryan.
Leading hitters: (Morenci) - B. Shoemaker single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; R. Hallett 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Joscelyn Layman 2 doubles; Matayvia Van Zile single, double, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lana Baker 2 singles, 2 runs; Leanna Baker 2 singles, 4 runs; Abby Austin double; Jozlyn Jones double, 2 RBIs.
