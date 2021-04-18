MONTPELIER - Fairview got into double digits in both games as the Apaches went to Montpelier and swept a doubleheader, 10-0 and 12-1.
Kiersten Cline was a double short of the cycle in the opening game.
Fairview 260 02 - 10 17 1
Montpelier 000 00 - 0 3 4
Winning pitcher: Jasmin Minck (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (5 innings, 17 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kiersten Cline single, triple, home run, 2 RBIs; Anna Ankney 2 singles, double, RBI; Allison Rhodes double, RBI; Jasmin Minck double, Olivia Ricica single, 2 RBIs; Paige Ricica 2 singles, RBI.
Fairview 101 005 5 - 12 10 1
Montpelier 001 000 0 - 1 3 4
Records: Fairview 9-1, Montpelier 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (4.1 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Anna Ankney 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Kaylin Mack single, double, 2 RBIs; Kiersten Cline 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica single, double; Alysssa Merritt double. (Montpelier) - Emily Fritsch single, RBI.
