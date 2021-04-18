MONTPELIER - Fairview got into double digits in both games as the Apaches went to Montpelier and swept Saturday's doubleheader, 10-0 and 12-1.
Kiersten Cline was a double short of the cycle in the opening game.
Fairview 260 02 - 10 17 1
Montpelier 000 00 - 0 3 4
Winning pitcher: Jasmin Minck (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (5 innings, 17 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kiersten Cline single, triple, home run, 2 RBIs; Anna Ankney 2 singles, double, RBI; Allison Rhodes double; Jasmin Minck double, Olivia Ricica single, 2 RBIs; Paige Ricica 2 singles.
Fairview 101 005 5 - 12 10 1
Montpelier 001 000 0 - 1 3 4
Records: Fairview 9-1, Montpelier 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (4.1 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Anna Ankney 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Kaylin Mack single, double, 2 RBIs; Kiersten Cline 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica single, double; Alysssa Merritt double.
Hicksville 15-12, Delta 7-9
DELTA — Hicksville upped its record to 5-7 with a pair of victories at Delta.
Lea Seitz doubled in a three-hit day in the opener for the Aces, racking up three RBIs, while Sydney Bland did likewise in the nightcap.
Jasey Spiess had four hits on the day overall for Delta, including a home run.
Hicksville 260 223 0 - 15 9 7
Delta 000 520 0 - 7 10 10
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 7 runs, 1 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Leah Seitz 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Bland 2 singles; Avery Slattery double; Morgan Fogle 3 runs; Trista Bond 3 runs. (Delta) - Jasey Spiess single, double; Sophia Burres 2 singles; Ella Demaline 2 singles.
Hicksville 005 510 0 - 12 11 10
Delta 014 003 1 - 9 8 5
Records: Hicksville 5-7, Delta 0-9.
Winning pitcher: Trista Bond (7 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jasey Spiess (3 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Grace Munger, Karsyn Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Sydney Bland 2 singles, double; Morgan Fogle 2 doubles; Macie Eicher single, double. (Delta) - Abby Ford 3 singles; Jasey Spiess single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Reagan Rouleau single, double.
Tinora 13, Stryker 0
A pair of three-run innings was enough for Scylea Zolman, who held Stryker to a pair of hits in a 13-0 win.
Zolman fanned 12 batters in five innings of work.
Quinn Horn drove in three for the Rams.
Stryker 000 00 - 0 2 3
Tinora 330 7x - 13 14 0
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 12 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (4 innings, 14 hits, 13 runs, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Quinn Horn 3 hits, 3 RBIs.
Paulding 11, Antwerp 4
ANTWERP — Paulding’s high-powered offense racked up 18 hits in an 11-4 victory over county rival Antwerp.
Morgan Iler had a pair of doubles and a triple for the Panthers, tallying four RBIs. Leigha Egnor was a homer short of the cycle and earned the win in the circle.
Samantha Rigsby was a single shy of hitting for he cycle for Antwerp, finsihign with three RBIs.
Paulding 301 115 0 - 11 18 2
Antwerp 100 020 1 - 4 7 1
Records: Paulding 10-2, Antwerp 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 16 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Morgan Iler 2 doubles, triple, 4 RBIs; Leigha Egnor single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Alivya Bakle 2 singles, double; Gabbie Stallbaum single, triple; Kaeli Bustos 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Samantha Rigsby double, triple, home run, 3 RBIs.
Columbus Grove 19-9, Ottawa-Glandorf 6-8
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove wicked up a pair of victories in a Putnam County twinbill with visiting Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-6 and 9-8.
Madison Zimmerly finished with three hits on the day, including a double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 320 10 - 6 8 2
Columbus Grove 07(10) 2x - 19 10 3
Winning pitcher: Utendorf (5 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Balbaugh (2 innings, 13 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Cupp 2 singles; Bennett single, double. (Columbus Grove) - Madison Zimmerly 2 singles; Shay Schroeder 3 RBIs.
Ottawa-Glandorf 003 021 2 - 8 6 2
Columbus Grove 231 000 3 - 9 15 5
Records:
Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Asonberg 6 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 15 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Kenter 3 singles; Bennett double. (Columbus Grove) - Langhals 2 singles, double; Cheyanne Mershman 2 singles, double; Bogart single, double; Madison Zimmerly double.
