SHERWOOD — Fairview softball continued its undefeated march through the 2023 season with two wins over Napoleon in a Saturday doubleheader.
The Apaches are now 15-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory in the first game and a 6-4 triumph in the second.
Paige Ricica got the win in both games, pitching all seven innings in the first, allowing three hits, while coming on for two innings of relief in game two. Sydney Merritt struck out eight in the first five innings.
Ricica also left the yard with a solo home run in the second game while Lexi Taylor notched a home run in the first contest. Allison Rhodes starred with two hits and three RBIs in the second win for the Apaches as well.
Napoleon's Erica Meyer had a triple in the first contest and scored twice in the second while Taylor Smith led the Wildcat offense with two singles and two RBIs in the second matchup.
Napoleon 000 001 0 - 1 3 1
Fairview 000 300 x - 3 7 1
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jadyn Wilcox (6 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Erica Meyer triple. (Fairview) - Lexi Taylor home run, 2 RBIs; Sydney Merritt double; Gracie Brown, 2 singles.
Napoleon 003 010 0 - 4 4 3
Fairview 101 031 x - 6 7 4
Records: Fairview 15-0, Napoleon 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (6 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Taylor Smith 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Erica Meyer 2 runs. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica home run; Lexi Taylor double; Allison Rhodes double, single, 3 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singes; Madison Sharp 2 runs.
Lincolnview 12-12, Hicksville 2-7
VAN WERT — Lincolnview put up a dozenruns in each of their doubleheader wins over Hicksville, taking down the Aces 12-2 and 12-7.
The Aces saw Evy McAlexander triple in the first game while Katie Chapman and Lillybell Porter each had three-hit games in the second contest.
Hicksville 000 020 - 2 4 4
Lincolnview 032 421 - 12 13 0
Winning pitcher: Sydney Fackler (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (5.2 innings, 13 hits, 12 runs, 7 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Evy McAlexander triple; Lillybell Porter double. (Lincolnview) - Braxton Sherrick home run, double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Allie Miller triple; Addysen Stevens triple, single, 2 runs; Lainey Spear double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Makayla Jackman 2 doubles, single, 2 runs; Grace Brickner 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 002 023 0 - 7 10 4
Lincolnview 014 142 x - 132 14 5
Records: Lincolnview 10-4, Hicksville 8-9
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (6 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: E. Bowersock.
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (6 innings, 14 hits, 12 runs, 10 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Kennedy Adams 2 singles, 2 runs; Katie Chapman 3 singles, 2 runs; Lillybell Porter 3 singles. (Lincolnview) - Braxton Sherrick home run, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Lainey Spear home run, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Sydney Fackler triple; Makayla Jackman 2 doubles, single, 2 runs; Taylor Post double; Addysen Stevens 2 singles.
Softball
Tinora 15, Leipsic 0
LEIPSIC — Tinora’s Scylea Zolman struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter as the Rams defeated Leipsic, 15-0.
Zolman issued two walks and hit one batter in the no-no, while also connecting for a home run. Maren Pittman doubled and drove in five RBIs.
Tinora 225 24 - 15 10 0
Leipsic 000 00 - 0 0 1
Records: Tinora 11-4, Leipsic 4-7.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Olivia Tussing (3.1 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Others: Ava Schroeder, Ali Hermiller.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Anna Frazer 3 singles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 steals; Logan McQuillin 3 singles, 2 runs; Maren Pittman single, double, 5 RBIs; Scylea Zolman home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Paige Gamby triple, 2 RBIs; Kaleigh Lucas 2 runs. (Leipsic) - Abby Haselman 2 steals.
Crestview 14-11, Antwerp 0-2
ANTWERP — Crestview proved too much for Antwerp in a doubleheader sweep, 14-0 and 11-2.
Antwerp managed three singles in each game as Crestview seized a 9-0 lead after one inning in game one and scored nine over the final three frames of game two.
Antwerp 000 00 - 0 3 6
Crestview 905 00 - 14 13 1
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Micaela Lugabihl.
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (3 innings, 14 runs, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Elle Clem.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 3 singles. (Crestview) - Megan Mosier 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Dakota Thornell 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Micaela Lugabihl 2 singles; Keylee Mollenkopf 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Olivia Heckler double; Katie Sawmiller 2 runs; Laci McCoy 2 runs.
Crestview 002 033 3 - 11 13 1
Antwerp 101 000 0 - 2 3 5
Records: Crestview 12-3, Antwerp 7-7.
Winning pitcher: Micaela Lugabihl (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (6 innings, 8 runs, 10 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Micaela Lugabihl 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Oliva Heckler single, triple; Katelyn Castle 2 singles, 2 runs; Dakota Thornell 2 singles; Megan Mosier double, 2 runs; Katie Sawmiller 3 RBIs; Violet Dirr 2 runs; Laci McCoy 2 runs; Naevaeh Ross 2 runs. (Antwerp) - Emma Townley 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 10, Delphos Jefferson 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace picked up its first two-game win streak since winning three straight in early April with a 10-0 blanking of Delphos Jefferson.
Raegan McGarvey struck out eight in five frames for the Raiders while four different WT batters hit a double.
Jefferson 000 00 - 0 2 1
W. Trace 013 6x - 10 8 2
Records: Wayne Trace 7-10, Jefferson 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Claire Stokes (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Other: Ariel Wallace.
Leading hitters: (Jefferson) - 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster single, double; Ava Zartman double; Katie Anna Baumle double, 2 runs; Kaitlin Slade double, 2 RBIs; Laura Thornell 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 12-7, Swanton 2-2
SWANTON — Edgerton picked up a sweep of Swanton to claim the team’s fifth win in six games, winning 12-2 and 7-2.
Olivia Wallace held the Bulldogs to one hit in the opener while Lola Giesige, Noelle Ritter and Nessa Cox all clubbed home runs.
Ritter added a double and triple with three RBIs in the nightcap.
Edgerton 012 531 - 12 19 1
Swanton 000 020 - 2 1 0
Winning pitcher: Olivia Wallace (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alexia Ostrander (5 innings, 11 runs, 17 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Alexa Faber.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Lola Giesige 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Noelle Ritter 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Nessa Cox 2 singles, home run, 2 RBIs; Ava Giesige 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Ella Miler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Olivia Wallace 2 singles; Ava Swank 2 singles; Corinne Cape 2 runs. (Swanton) - Payton DeTray home run, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 300 04 - 7 6 8
Swanton 100 01 - 2 8 2
Records: Edgerton 9-5, Swanton 7-7.
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (5 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alexa Faber (5 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Casey Everetts 2 runs; Ava Giesige 2 runs. (Swanton) - Alexa Faber single, double; Carli LaGrange 2 singles.
Archbold 4, Otsego 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold’s Natalie Nofziger struck out eight in a complete-game win while connecting for a home run in the Streaks’ 4-2 win over Otsego.
Nofziger had two of Archbold’s three hits while Tess Ames also had a solo home run.
Otsego 100 100 0 - 2 5 3
Archbold 110 200 x - 4 3 2
Records: Archbold 8-6, Otsego 9-5.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Rowe (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Evelyn Rider 2 singles; Riley Rowe triple; Janelle Brooks double. (Archbold) - Natalie Nofziger single, home run; Tess Ames home run; Adi Kinsman 2 steals.
Liberty Center 12-1, Northwood 2-3
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center outslugged Northwood 12-2 in the opener of a twinbill before coming up short 3-1 in game two.
The opener saw Bea Barrett club three hits with four RBIs, including a double, while Molly Perry rapped three singles and earned the win in the circle. LC was held to a pair of base knocks in the game-two defeat.
Northwood 101 00 - 2 3 2
L. Center 022 35 - 12 14 1
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mikayla Hanley (5 innings, 12 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Northwood) - 3 singles. (Liberty Center) - Bea Barrett 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Molly Perry 3 singles; Eliza Jones single, double; Laney Krugh 2 singles.
Northwood 000 03 - 3 4 1
Liberty Center 001 00 - 1 2 2
Records: Northwood 11-5-1, Liberty Center 11-3.
Winning pitcher: Lea Wauford (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Reese Kessler (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Northwood) - Mikayla Hanley 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) - 2 singles.
Genoa 1, Wauseon 0
GENOA — Genoa pitcher Kaylin Shields struck out 20 of the 26 batters she faced in the Comets’ 1-0 win over Wauseon.
Shields allowed three hits, including doubles from Jazlyn Suarez and Layla Martinez, while issuing two walks. Ella Hageman threw a half-dozen strikeouts for the Indians.
Wauseon 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Genoa 000 001 x - 1 4 0
Records: Genoa 8-5, Wauseon 4-9.
Winning pitcher: Kaylin Shields (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 20 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jazlynn Suarez double; Layla Martinez double. (Genoa) - Maddie Bronowski single, home run.
Montpelier 13, Delta 2
DELTA — Montpelier’s Kelsie Bumb clubbed two home runs in the Locos’ all-around 13-2 win over Delta.
Bumb finished with five RBIs while Jada Uribes was a triple short of the cycle for the Locos. Madelyn Hopper had two hits while finishing with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game win.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer had two base hits in the loss for the Panthers.
Montpelier 012 031 6 - 13 12 1
Delta 101 000 0 - 2 6 1
Records: Montpelier 8-5, Delta 0-14.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (6 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Jaclyn Kohlhofer.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Jada Uribes single, double, home run, 3 runs; Kelsie Bumb 2 home runs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs, 2 steals; Madelyn Hopper single, double; Lyla Mahan 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs, 3 steals; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles. (Delta) - Jaclyn Kohlhofer 2 singles.
Vanlue 2, Continental 0
VANLUE — A pair of early runs for Vanlue stood up as the Wildcats blanked Continental, 2-0.
Tori Searfoss hit a double for the Pirates in the loss.
Continental 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
Vanlue 110 000 x - 2 6 0
Records: Vanlue 7-5, Continental 6-6.
Winning pitcher: Mara Simon (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Tori Searfoss double. (Vanlue) - Olivia Secord 2 singles; Gwen Miller 2 singles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.