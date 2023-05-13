SHERWOOD — Third-ranked Fairview softball downed Lincolnview 7-4 in a home non-league victory on Saturday.
Paige Ricica homered and earned the complete game win in the circle, striking out seven while giving up four earned runs on nine hits. Sydney Fackler took the loss for the Lancers.
Ricicadrove in two runs as well while Kortney Grinell had a double and two RBIs.
Lincolnview 100 021 0 - 4 9 2
Fairview 220 030 x - 7 9 2
Records: Fairview 22-1, Lincolnview 17-9
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Sydney Fackler (4 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Emma Bowersock, Taylor Post.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Lainey Spear home run, double, 3 RBIs; Makayla Jackman triple, 2 singles, 2 runs; Sydney Fackler 2 singles. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica home run, 3 RBIs; Lexi Taylor double, single; Kortney Grinnell double, 2 RBIs; Bethany Shininger 2 singles; Allison Rhodes 2 runs.
Hicksville 13-2, Dekalb (Ind.) 3-5
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville welcomed Dekalb over the Indiana border and split a doubleheader with the Barons, winning in six innings in the first contest 13-3 and falling 5-2 in the second.
Freshman pitcher Aleyah Keeley earned the complete game win in the circle in game one while Katie Chapman took the loss in game two.
Kennedy Adams had a stellar day at the plate for the Aces, notching five hits over the two games and driving in three runs while scoring two herself. Keeley also had a big day at the plate in game number one, clubbing three hits and scoring twice.
Dekalb 000 120 - 3 8 4
Hicksville 002 065 - 13 12 0
Records: Hicksville 12-16, Dekalb 6-15
Winning pitcher: Aleyah Keeley (6 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walks).
Losing pitcher: Summer Haverstock (5 innings, 11 hits, 9 runs, 4 earned, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Belle Wimer.
Leading hitters: (Dekalb) - Serena Wineland triple, single; Summer Haverstock double, single; Belle Wimer double. (Hicksville) - Kennedy Adams double, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Aleyah Keeley double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Paigelyn Ayers 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Cici Keeley 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Brooke Squires 2 runs.
Dekalb 004 000 1 - 5 12 0
Hicksville 100 010 0 - 2 6 0
Winning pitcher: Amara Anglin (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (3.2 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kennedy Adams.
Leading hitters: (Dekalb) - Amara Anglin double, single; Paige Storck double, 2 RBIs; Kayla Leins 2 singles; Rylee Moore 3 singles; Lillie Cserep 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Jaylynn Price double, single; Evy McAlexander 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
