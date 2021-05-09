Fairview 11, Hicksville 0
Hicksville 11, DeKalb (Ind.) 6
Fairview 33, DeKalb (Ind.) 1
HICKSVILLE — Fairview clinched another Green Meadows Conference title, the team’s second straight, with an 11-0 win at Hicksville before clobbering DeKalb (Ind.) 33-1.
In the win over Hicksville, Kiersten Cline drove in three runs and was a homer short of the cycle. Meanwhile, the Fairview offense exploded for 25 hits and 33 runs. Anna Ankney connected for a pair of home runs, one a 3-run shot and another a grand slam, finishing with eight RBIs. Allison Rhodes topped that effort with a five-hit, two-homer, nine-RBI showing at the dish.
Hicksville bounced back with an 11-6 win over the Barons in their matchup, paced by two-baggers from juniors Izzie Smith and Avery Slattery.
Fairview 322 22 - 11 13 0
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 2 1
Records: Fairview 19-1 (6-0 GMC), Hicksville 6-15 (2-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 11 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kiersten Cline single, double, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica 3 singles, 3 runs; Anna Ankney 2 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 2 singles; Clair Shininger double. (Hicksville) - 2 singles.
Fairview 666 5(10) - 33 25 1
DeKalb 000 1x - 1 4 5
Records: Fairview 20-1.
Winning pitcher: Jasmin MInck (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: L. Munger (5 innings, 30 runs, 23 hits, 1 strikeouts, 10 walks). Other: B. Doster.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes 3 singles, 2 home runs, 5 runs, 9 RBIs; Anna Ankney single, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 8 RBIs; Kiersten Cline 3 singles, 4 runs; Jasmin Minck 2 doubles, 3 runs; Olivia Ricica single, double, 3 runs; Clair Shininger 2 singles; Cassie Mavis 2 singles; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Alyssa Merritt double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 4 runs. (DeKalb) - Spangler 2 singles.
DeKalb 200 031 0 - 6 6 2
Hicksville 000 407 x - 11 7 3
Records: Hicksville 7-15.
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: L. Cserep (6 innings, 11 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (DeKalb) - I. Hansen 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Izzie Smith single, double; Avery Slattery double.
Hilltop 6, Antwerp 1
WEST UNITY — Hilltop ran its winning streak to nine straight games as the D-IV No. 10 Cadets picked up a 6-1 home victory against Antwerp.
Kodi Brenner went yard twice for the Cadets (21-3), driving in four runs in the victory. The first-inning run from Antwerp snapped a streak of three straight games without allowing a run.
Asti Coppes singled twice in the setback for the Archers.
Antwerp 100 000 0 - 1 5 3
Hilltop 320 010 x - 6 11 0
Records: Hilltop 21-3, Antwerp 8-8.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Asti Coppes 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner 2 singles, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Lana Baker 3 doubles; Alex Horton 2 singles; Kacy Connolly double.
Evergreen 4, Tinora 2
METAMORA - After tying the game with single runs in the third and fifth innings, Evergreen took the lead with two runs in the sixth as the Vikings rallied for a 4-2 win at home over Tinora.
Anna Frazer, Quinn Horn and Scylea Zolman all doubled for the Rams.
Kennedy Keller drove in two runs for the Vikings.
Tinora 200 000 0 - 2 5 1
Evergreen 001 012 x - 4 6 1
Records: Tinora 11-6, Evergreen 12-7.
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Anna Frazer double; Quinn Horn double; Scylea Zolman double. (Evergreen)- Kennedy Keller 2 RBIs; Macy Chamberlin 2 singles.
Maumee 14, Delta 4
MAUMEE — Maumee staked out a 5-1 lead through one frame and downed Delta 14-4.
Reagan Rouleau hit a single and double to lead Delta, which out-hit Maumee 11-9 but was dinged by three errors.
Delta 102 10 - 4 11 3
Maumee 531 5x - 14 9 0
Records: Maumee 5-16, Delta 1-16.
Winning pitcher: Josie Brooks (5 innings, 5 runs, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Jasey Spiess, Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Reagan Rouleau single, double; Jasey Spiess 2 singles; Jersey Irelan 2 singles; Kate Friess double. (Maumee) - Haleigh Crouch single, triple, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Haley Hughes triple; Ericka Kalaski double; Abbie Wolfram 3 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.