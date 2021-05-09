Fairview 11, Hicksville 0

Hicksville 11, DeKalb (Ind.) 6

Fairview 33, DeKalb (Ind.) 1

HICKSVILLE — Fairview clinched another Green Meadows Conference title, the team’s second straight, with an 11-0 win at Hicksville before clobbering DeKalb (Ind.) 33-1.

In the win over Hicksville, Kiersten Cline drove in three runs and was a homer short of the cycle. Meanwhile, the Fairview offense exploded for 25 hits and 33 runs. Anna Ankney connected for a pair of home runs, one a 3-run shot and another a grand slam, finishing with eight RBIs. Allison Rhodes topped that effort with a five-hit, two-homer, nine-RBI showing at the dish.

Hicksville bounced back with an 11-6 win over the Barons in their matchup, paced by two-baggers from juniors Izzie Smith and Avery Slattery.

Fairview 322 22 - 11 13 0

Hicksville 000 00 - 0 2 1

Records: Fairview 19-1 (6-0 GMC), Hicksville 6-15 (2-5 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 11 runs, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kiersten Cline single, double, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica 3 singles, 3 runs; Anna Ankney 2 singles; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 2 singles; Clair Shininger double. (Hicksville) - 2 singles.

Fairview 666 5(10) - 33 25 1

DeKalb 000 1x - 1 4 5

Records: Fairview 20-1.

Winning pitcher: Jasmin MInck (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.

Losing pitcher: L. Munger (5 innings, 30 runs, 23 hits, 1 strikeouts, 10 walks). Other: B. Doster.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes 3 singles, 2 home runs, 5 runs, 9 RBIs; Anna Ankney single, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 8 RBIs; Kiersten Cline 3 singles, 4 runs; Jasmin Minck 2 doubles, 3 runs; Olivia Ricica single, double, 3 runs; Clair Shininger 2 singles; Cassie Mavis 2 singles; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Alyssa Merritt double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck 4 runs. (DeKalb) - Spangler 2 singles.

DeKalb 200 031 0 - 6 6 2

Hicksville 000 407 x - 11 7 3

Records: Hicksville 7-15.

Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Losing pitcher: L. Cserep (6 innings, 11 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks).

Leading hitters: (DeKalb) - I. Hansen 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Izzie Smith single, double; Avery Slattery double.

Hilltop 6, Antwerp 1

WEST UNITY — Hilltop ran its winning streak to nine straight games as the D-IV No. 10 Cadets picked up a 6-1 home victory against Antwerp.

Kodi Brenner went yard twice for the Cadets (21-3), driving in four runs in the victory. The first-inning run from Antwerp snapped a streak of three straight games without allowing a run.

Asti Coppes singled twice in the setback for the Archers.

Antwerp 100 000 0 - 1 5 3

Hilltop 320 010 x - 6 11 0

Records: Hilltop 21-3, Antwerp 8-8.

Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Asti Coppes 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner 2 singles, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Lana Baker 3 doubles; Alex Horton 2 singles; Kacy Connolly double.

Evergreen 4, Tinora 2

METAMORA - After tying the game with single runs in the third and fifth innings, Evergreen took the lead with two runs in the sixth as the Vikings rallied for a 4-2 win at home over Tinora.

Anna Frazer, Quinn Horn and Scylea Zolman all doubled for the Rams. 

Kennedy Keller drove in two runs for the Vikings.

Tinora 200 000 0 - 2 5 1

Evergreen 001 012 x - 4 6 1

Records: Tinora 11-6, Evergreen 12-7.

Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman

Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts). 

Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Anna Frazer double; Quinn Horn double; Scylea Zolman double. (Evergreen)- Kennedy Keller 2 RBIs; Macy Chamberlin 2 singles. 

Maumee 14, Delta 4

MAUMEE — Maumee staked out a 5-1 lead through one frame and downed Delta 14-4.

Reagan Rouleau hit a single and double to lead Delta, which out-hit Maumee 11-9 but was dinged by three errors.

Delta 102 10 - 4 11 3

Maumee 531 5x - 14 9 0

Records: Maumee 5-16, Delta 1-16.

Winning pitcher: Josie Brooks (5 innings, 5 runs, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Jasey Spiess, Madison Savage.

Leading hitters: (Delta) - Reagan Rouleau single, double; Jasey Spiess 2 singles; Jersey Irelan 2 singles; Kate Friess double. (Maumee) - Haleigh Crouch single, triple, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Haley Hughes triple; Ericka Kalaski double; Abbie Wolfram 3 RBIs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments