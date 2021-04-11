Crestview 4, Wayne Trace 1
Lincolnview 4, Wayne Trace 3
HAVILAND — Crestview broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth to nab a 4-1 win over host Wayne Trace as part of the Softball Cancer Classic.
The games, featuring Crestview, Wayne Trace, Van Wert and Lincolnview, served as a fundraiser with 100 percent of the proceeds being split by the four schools to go to someone in each school’s community that is battling cancer for expenses.
Kali Small struck out seven in the circle for the Knights while also hitting a pair of singles. Macy Doster and Katie Anna Baumle doubled for Wayne Trace.
In the second game of the day for the Raiders, Lincolnview plated a pair of runs in the seventh to snare a 4-3 victory. Kaitlin Slade rapped a pair of singles for the Raiders.
Crestview 100 030 0 - 4 8 0
Wayne Trace 000 100 0 - 1 3 3
Records: Crestview 7-2, Wayne Trace 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Kali Small (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Logen Bland, Macy Doster.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Brenna Grace 2 singles, double; Katelyn Castle single, double; Kali Small 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster single, double; Katie Anna Baumle double.
Lincolnview 200 000 2 - 4 9 3
Wayne Trace 000 003 0 - 3 5 3
Records: Lincolnview 4-3, Wayne Trace 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Winter Boroff 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Destiny Coil 2 singles; Kendall Bollenbacher 2 singles; Taylor Post double. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Katie Anna Baumle double.
Edgerton 9-12, Montpelier 1-3
MONTPELIER — Edgerton pitcher Ashlyn Sleesman held Montpelier to seven total hits in a twinbill sweep.
Sleesman struck out 13 Locos in all while homering in the first game and doubling in the second. Rylei Moreno added a round-tripper in the second contest.
Edgerton 040 050 0 - 9 13 3
Montpelier 000 001 0 - 1 2 2
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (7 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Ashlyn Sleesman single, home run; Noelle Ritter single, double; Lola Giesige single, double; Grace Schroeder 2 singles; Allison Elliott double.
Edgerton 262 20 - 12 17 2
Montpelier 000 12 - 3 5 2
Records: Edgerton 5-6, Montpelier 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (4 innings, 12 runs, 11 earned, 16 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Allison Elliott 4 singles; Noelle Ritter single, double, triple; Rylei Moreno 2 singles, home run; Kennedy Stuut 2 singles; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Nessa Cox double; Ashlyn Sleesman double.
Paulding 15, Edon 4
PAULDING — Paulding freshman pitcher Riley Stork scattered four singles in five frames while the Panthers racked up 14 hits to cruise to a 15-4 victory.
Leigha Egnor and Kaeli Bustos each had three-hit days for the Panthers while Jalynn Parrett added a double and triple and Gabbie Stallbaum homered.
Edon 020 02 - 4 4 1
Paulding 365 1x - 15 14 0
Records: Paulding 6-2, Edon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Spangler (1 inning, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mallory Wofford, Meghan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Leigha Egnor 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 3 singles; Jalynn Parrett double, triple, 3 runs; Alivya Bakle single, double, 3 RBIs; Morgan Iler 2 singles; Gabbie Stallbaum home run, 3 RBIs; Riley Stork double.
Napoleon 6, Toledo Notre Dame 1
NAPOLEON — Napoleon built up a 6-0 lead through four innings and earned its first win of the season with a 6-1 victory against visiting Toledo Notre Dame.
Madison Shank struck out eight in a complete-game victory for the Wildcats, holding NDA to two base hits. Ella Rausch homered while Aubrie Espinoza had a pair of base knocks.
Notre Dame 000 000 1 - 1 2 3
Napoleon 113 100 x - 6 8 2
Records: Napoleon 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Ella Rausch single, home run; Aubrie Espinoza 2 singles; Olivia Bump double.
Swanton 4-13, North Central 0-3
PIONEER — Swanton’s Brianna Williams fired 10 strikeouts in a four-hit shutout in game one of a doubleheader at North Central before the Bulldog bats tallied 18 hits in a 13-3 nightcap win.
Williams did not issue a walk in the early-game win, backed up by two Emma Operacz singles.
In the late game, Taylor Forrest had four base knocks while Trista Eitniear doubled and drove in three runs.
Swanton 000 002 2 - 4 8 1
North Central 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Emma Operacz 2 singles. (North Central - Makinzy King 2 singles.
Swanton 012 262 - 13 18 1
North Central 012 000 - 3 8 3
Records: Swanton 6-0, North Central 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Alaina Pelland.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Isabelle Burnett, Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Taylor Forrest 4 singles; Trista Eitniear single, double, 3 RBIs; Rachel Waszak 2 singles; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 singles; Kailey Brownfield 2 singles; Jayden Hendricks 2 singles. (North Central) - Makinzy King 3 singles; Kendall Hollstein double.
Hilltop 14-13, Delta 4-3
WEST UNITY — Hilltop reached the double-digit margin of victory in both games of a doubleheader with Delta, prevailing 14-4 and 13-3.
Kodi Brenner combined for three singles, two doubles and a home run on the day for the Cadets, winners of 10 straight since an opening day loss to Williamsburg (Pa.). Leanna Baker also homered, driving in six runs combined.
Sophia Burres and Madison Savage doubled in the opener while Kate Friess had a pair of base knocks in the late game.
Delta 400 00 - 4 5 0
Hilltop 445 1x - 14 14 0
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2.1 innings, 10 runs, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Sophia Burres single, double; Madison Savage double. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Leanna Baker 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Sara Barnum 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Americus Maddox 2 singles.
Delta 300 00 - 3 8 0
Hilltop 463 0x - 13 13 0
Records: Hilltop 10-1, Delta 0-5.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (1 inning, 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jasey Spiess, Grace Munger.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Kate Friess 2 singles; Ella Demaline double. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner single, double, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Leanna Baker home run, 3 RBIs; Hannah Riley 2 singles, 3 runs; Sara Barnum 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kacy Connolly single, double.
Continental 14-17, Vanlue 10-9
VANLUE — Continental’s bats came alive in a sweep of host Vanlue, combining for 31 runs and 30 hits.
Maddie Burke had four hits and five RBIs in the opening win, backing up a 12-strikeout performance from Tygre Troyer in the circle. In the late contest, Burke added two doubles and three runs scored. Alli Scott added three hits and four RBIs.
Continental 350 131 1 - 14 17 5
Vanlue 040 400 2 - 10 13 3
Winning pitcher: Tygre Troyer (7 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 13 hits, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Simon (5 innings, 12 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brooks.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Maddie Burke 3 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Cate Etter single, triple; Kaitlyn Bidlack single, double; Tygre Troyer single, double; T. Searfoss 2 singles; Reese Knowles 2 singles. (Vanlue) - Phillips 3 singles; Carrillo 3 singles; Miller single, double, 3 RBIs; Brooks 2 singles; Simon 2 singles.
Continental 701 313 2 - 17 13 3
Vanlue 302 130 0 - 9 8 4
Records: Continental 2-5, Vanlue 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Alli Scott (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tygre Troyer.
Losing pitcher: A. Brooks (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: M. Simon.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Maddie Burke single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Alli Scott 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; T. Searfoss single, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Tygre Troyer 2 singles; Cate Etter triple. (Vanlue) - A. Brooks double.
