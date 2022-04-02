Defiance 15, Findlay 5
Defiance 3, Elmwood 2
After finding its offensive stroke early against Findlay, Defiance held on down the stretch against Elmwood to pick up a sweep of two games Saturday at home in area softball action.
The opening contest saw the Bulldogs (3-0) tee off for 20 hits and crooked numbers in the second, fourth and sixth innings en route to a run-rule victory over a young Findlay squad in its season opener. Grayce Jones ripped four hits, including a triple, for Defiance while senior Marrah Elston laced two doubles, driving in a pair of runs. Along with Jones and Elston, sophomore Taighen Zipfel and senior Jayden Delarber chipped in three-hit efforts on the day.
Meanwhile, Zipfel averted trouble in the circle, striking out four while scattering seven hits to earn the win for Defiance.
The late contest saw Defiance plate three runs in the first inning of action against a talented Elmwood program, picking up where it left off against Findlay. The Bulldogs and sophomore starter Brooke Gathman held the Royals scoreless for the first three frames before Elmwood scratched across a pair of runs in the fourth.
From there, senior Elivia Rosa came on and blanked the Royals over the final three frames, allowing just one hit. Zipfel came up with a single and double at the dish while freshman Ayvah Cullen racked up three base knocks, finishing the day with five hits overall.
With a 3-for-3 start to the year, Defiance will take its unbeaten mark into a busy week. The Bulldogs will visit Tinora Monday before opening WBL action at home on Tuesday against Ottawa-Glandorf, visiting Wapakoneta on Friday before a loaded home twinbill Saturday against Division I foes Anthony Wayne and Toledo Notre Dame.
Findlay 201 020 - 5 7 3
Defiance 050 703 - 15 20 2
Records: Defiance 2-0, Findlay 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (6 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emma Sleasman (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Alaina Steffes.
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - Sophia Castallaneta 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Abigail Langstaff 2 singles; Alaina Steffes 2 runs; Reagan Bruskotter 2 runs; Laney Oliver 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Grayce Jones 3 singles, triple, 2 RBIs; Marrah Elston single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Jayden Delarber 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Roth 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen 2 singles, 2 runs; Aly Escamilla 2 runs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs.
Defiance 300 000 0 - 3 9 1
Elmwood 000 200 0 - 2 5 2
Records: Defiance 3-0, Elmwood 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Brooke Gathman (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Elivia Rosa.
Losing pitcher: Allyie Reynolds (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maddie Milligan.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Ayva Cullen 3 singles; Taighen Zipfel single, double. (Elmwood) - M. Garcia triple.
