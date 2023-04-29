A sac fly sent to right field by Taighen Zipfel that scored Ayvah Cullen in the sixth proved to be enough for Defiance softball to hold off non-league foe Findlay in a 3-2 win over the Trojans on Saturday morning.
Talya Escamilla, who pitched in her second game of the season in relief of starter Zipfel, shut the Trojans down in order in the seventh to get her first win of the season in the circle. She went two innings and did not give up a hit while striking out one. Zipfel went five innings, striking out four and giving up one-earned.
The Bulldogs came out of the gates strong, despite a gloomy Saturday morning as after the first two batters in the bottom of the first went down, Cullen doubled, Vida Casarez singled her home and Zipfel doubled to bring in Casarez for a second run.
Zipfel turned around and got out of a bases-loaded and one-out jam the next inning but gave up runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at two.
The Bulldogs only mustered three hits in the contest off of Findlay starter Natalie Steffes, all of which game in that first inning. The Trojans had nine hits in the loss.
Defiance now looks ahead to another non-league game against Elmwood on Monday, a makeup contest from earlier in the season before they go for an outright Western Buckeye League title at Celina on Tuesday.
Findlay 001 100 0 - 2 9 1
Defiance 200 001 x - 3 3 0
Records: Defiance 14-4, Findlay 10-6
Winning pitcher: Talya Escamilla (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Taighen Zipfel.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Steffes (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - Riley Endicott double; Abigail Langstaff 2 singles; Bailey Ashcraft 2 singles. (Defiance) - Taighen Zipfel double, 2 RBIs; Ayvah Cullen double, 2 runs.
