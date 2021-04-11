Faced with a pair of talented Division I opponents, Defiance struggled to score in a 14-0 opening-game loss to Anthony Wayne on Saturday before falling to Oregon Clay 13-6 at DHS.
The opening game saw the Bulldogs (2-7) run into Northwestern commit Lauren Curry, who struck out 10 in a two-hit shutout win for the Generals.
Curry took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a Kamiel Moss double and Eden Hutchinson single provided a late threat for some scoring. AW freshman Trinity Nowicki clubbed a three-run homer down the left field line in a five-run seventh for the Generals.
“It’s one of those things, you give up two runs, then two more then you look up and next thing you’re down 9-0,” said DHS coach Denny Parrish. “When you play teams like them, you’ve got to match some runs and my girls battled today. I have no problem with the effort. That’s a good team over there, Division I, but we’re getting there.”
In the late contest, Defiance staked out a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second before Clay scored four runs over the next three frames.
The Bulldogs then added a pair of runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead but the Eagles again had an answer with six tallies in the fifth and three in the sixth to secure the win.
Sophomore Lindsay Roth had a pair of base knocks for Defiance while freshman Taighen Zipfel drove in a pair of runs.
Carmen Madrid went yard twice for Clay while Chloe Munoz and Macy Burgess each added round-trippers.
“We battled back and forth today,” said Parrish of the second contest of the day. “The girls are starting to get comfortable in the positions we’ve put them in, we just need to start hitting the ball consistently. We’re young and we need to learn to maintain our focus throughout the game.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Monday against Ayersville at 5 p.m. before hosting a pair of WBL contests with Van Wert on Tuesday and Shawnee on Friday.
Anthony Wayne 401 103 5 - 14 14 1
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Records: Anthony Wayne 4-1, Defiance 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Lauren Curry (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (6.2 innings, 14 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ayissa Hernandez.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) - Lauren Curry single, home run, 4 RBIs; Emily Liskai single, double; Kennedy Cowan 2 singles, 3 runs; Abby Kennelly 2 singles; Trinity Nowicki home run, 3 RBIs; Hannah Pfundt double. (Defiance) - Kamiel Moss double.
Defiance 040 020 0 - 6 5 3
Oregon Clay 021 163 x - 13 11 7
Records: Oregon Clay 4-3, Defiance 2-7.
Winning pitcher: Morgan Cook (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (2 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Taighen Zipfel.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Lindsay Roth 2 singles. (Oregon Clay) - Morgan Cook 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Carmen Madrid 2 home runs, 3 RBIs; Chloe Munoz single, home run; Macy Burgess home run.
