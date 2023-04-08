Defiance softball picked up their fifth-straight win and saw that streak ended all in the same day as they spilt a Saturday doubleheader, downing Toledo Start 11-1, and falling to Anthony Wayne 14-0.
Defiance softball picked up their fifth-straight win and saw that streak ended all in the same day as they spilt a Saturday doubleheader, downing Toledo Start 11-1, and falling to Anthony Wayne 14-0.
The first game of the day from Defiance High School was the run rule victory over the Spartans as the Bulldogs tallied 11 hits and scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings while tallying four in the fifth to complete a run rule victory.
Junior Brooke Gathman and senior Talya Escamilla each saw their first action of the season in the circle with Gathman garnering the win after three innings of one-hit, one-run ball. Escamilla threw two scoreless innings in relief.
Junior Vida Casarez clubbed three doubles and drove in two runs to lead the way for DHS at the plate, Taighen Zipfel also had a two-hit day notching two singles.
The Bulldogs did not have as much luck in the second game, however, as state-ranked Anthony Wayne, who were Division I state runners-up in 2021, smashed four home runs and totaled 13 hits en route to the blow out win.
Brooklyn Patchen was responsible for two of those home runs and five RBIs for the Generals in the win while Kat Meyer got the victory in the circle.
Taighen Zipfel took her second loss of the season and is now 5-2 in the circle after three innings of work. Freshman Bella Gutierrez and senior Elizabeth Hoffman had the two hits for the Bulldogs, both singles.
Defiance is back in action on Monday at home for a Defiance county matchup with Ayersville. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Defiance 11, Toledo Start 1
Start 100 00 - 1 4 2
Defiance 013 34 - 11 11 0
Records: Defiance 6-1, Start 3-2
Winning pitcher: Brooke Gathman (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Talya Escamilla.
Losing pitcher: Miranda Bee (3 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Madison Collins.
Leading hitters: (Start) - 4 hits. (Defiance) - Vida Casarez 3 doubles, 2 RBIs; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs; Caroline McDonald 2 runs; Vivian King-Mayeku 2 RBIs; 2 runs.
Anthony Wayne 14, Defiance 0
Defiance 000 00 - 0 2 2
A. Wayne 245 3x - 14 13 0
Records: Defiance 6-2, Anthony Wayne 6-1
Winning pitcher: Kat Meyers (3 innings, 0 hits 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Ally Meyers.
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (3 innings, 11 hits, 11 runs, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Talya Escamilla.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - 2 hits. (Anthony Wayne) - Brooklyn Patchen 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; T. Nowicki home run, 2 RBIs; M. Conner home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Abby Kennelly 3 singles, 3 runs; Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; T. Marshall double, 2 runs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.