Bryan 4, Findlay 0
Bryan stretched its winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-0 blanking of Findlay at Defiance High School on Saturday.
Thea Staten struck out 14 in the three-hitter with three walks for the Bears en route to her seventh shutout of the season. Josey Arnold, Reese Grothaus and Ella Voigt each had two base hits.
Findlay 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Bryan 200 011 x - 4 7 1
Records: Bryan 16-1, Findlay 10-7.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Delaney Harris (3 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Lola Spieles, Natalie Steffes.
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - 3 singles. (Bryan) - Josey Arnold 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Ella Voigt 2 singles; Reese Grothaus 2 singles.
Van Buren 5, Archbold 2
ARCHBOLD — Van Buren plated all five of its runs in the final two innings to rally past host Archbold, 5-2.
Maddie Thiel doubled in the loss for the Bluestreaks, driving in a pair in the second inning while Natalie Nofziger struck out six.
Van Buren 000 003 2 - 5 9 2
Archbold 020 000 0 - 2 2 1
Records: Van Buren 12-3, Archbold 9-8.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Martin (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Madison Martin single, double; Belle Miller 2 singles, 2 runs; Megan Stall 2 singles; Jaxon Hill double. (Archbold) - Maddie Thiel double.
Warren Champion 8, Evergreen 2
Columbiana 8, Evergreen 2
LaGRANGE — Evergreen competed in the ultra-tough Prebis Memorial Classic hosted by LaGrange Keystone and North Ridgeville, falling to No. 3 Warren Champion and Columbiana by 8-2 scores.
Macy Chamberlin finished with four hits on the day, including a game one homer. Riley Studenka cleared the fences in game two against Columbiana.
Champion 110 023 1 - 8 13 2
Evergreen 100 001 0 - 2 5 2
Records: Champion 15-2, Evergreen 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Abigail Meadors (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kira Keller (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Evy Shrader.
Leading hitters: (Champion) - Gabrielle Gradishar 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Abigail Meadors 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Hailey Householder 2 singles; Maddison Sylvester 2 singles; Madison Ziegler 2 runs. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin single, home run; Shelby Moore 2 singles.
Evergreen 100 000 1 - 2 5 3
Columbiana 420 110 x - 8 8 1
Records: Columbiana 17-2, Evergreen 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Mackenzi Gamble (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Caitlynn Pleska.
Losing pitcher: Evy Shrader (1 inning, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kira Keller.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin 2 singles; Riley Studenka home run; Kira Keller double. (Columbiana) - Caitlynn Pleska single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Gabriella Spooner single, triple, 2 runs; Mackenzi Gamble 2 RBIs.
