For Bryan freshman phenom Thea Staten, pitching 12 innings in one day is all in a day’s work. That’s just what she did on Saturday, as she went five innings in a 5-1 loss to Perrysburg before throwing a four-hit, complete game against Defiance in a 7-1 victory.
Now with 68 innings pitched on the season, and having amassed a Crescent-News area best
112 strikeouts on the season, the freshman is certainly making a name for herself, and on Saturday she showed why.
“I mean she’s played travel for quite some time so she’s able to endure the heat and pressure of some of those battles,” Bryan head coach Samantha Molina said. “She came prepared today, she was ready to go and she’s in shape for it. So it is always nice to have a pitcher you can rely on for multiple innings when you have big days like this.”
The day started with Perrysburg toppling Defiance’s three-game winning streak with an 11-3 win, then it saw the Yellow Jackets go 2-0 on the day and move to 10-1 on the season with a 5-1 win over the Golden Bears.
Staten started in that game, and gave up eight hits, five runs (three earned), struck out three and walked two over five innings. She also had a double, a single and the team’s lone RBI in the loss.
Then in the win over Defiance, Staten started the game almost as well as she possibly could, rebounding from a leadoff single by Vida Casarez on the first pitch of the game to strike out the 2-3-4 hitters in order.
The Golden Bears immediately gave her a three-run cushion with an Ella Voigt leadoff double and Josie Arnold RBI single followed by an inside-the-park home run by Marlee Yoder.
Staten took that lead and ran with it, as she allowed just one hit in the second through fifth innings. In the sixth, the Bulldogs started the inning with a single, a fielder’s choice, another single and a sacrifice fly by Ayvah Cullen, who drove in Casarez for Defiance’s lone run.
But after a silent bottom of the sixth by Bryan, and a 1-2-3 seventh to close the game by Staten, the Golden Bears walked away with a victory over their rivals for a third straight season.
“When you get outhit, you usually don’t come out on the winning side of the scoreboard,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said of his team who were outhit 12-4 on the day. “It was a good learning lesson for my young team and we’ll get better for it.”
Bryan was able to club seven hits in their first loss of the season to Perrysburg and only had one run to show for it. But Molina felt her team did a nice job of resetting heading into the second game.
“I think after that first game, it wasn’t our best-played game offensively or defensively so it was about just resetting and they were able to do that, come in and score a couple early which helped us relax and settle back in because it was a long and tiring day,” Molina said.
Outside of Yoder’s unconventional round-tripper in that first inning, freshman Mylie Vollmer also took a trip around the bases, but she did it the more conventional way, sending a blast over the center field wall to give the Golden Bears a 5-0 cushion in the fourth inning. She also helped the Golden Bears to one of their two fifth innings runs with an RBI single to give her three runs driven in on the day.
“She’s been stepping up quite a bit for us in certain spots, just really working on getting better and always asking questions and just preparing herself for the next play,” Molina said. “So I’m super proud of her and I think she’ll only continue to get better.”
As for Defiance, their two losses pushes them to 9-4 on the season, but the losses coming to two squads with a combined record of 19-2 makes it sting a little less.
In the first game, an 11-3 loss to Perrysburg, the Bulldogs decided to pitch someone not named Taighen Zipfel for the second time this season, with Talya Escamilla getting the start and Brooke Gathman getting two innings of relief.
Ayvah Cullen had a double and two of the three RBIs for DHS while Elizabeth Hoffman and Lindsay Roth each had multi-hit games. Cullen ended up driving in the lone RBI in the loss to Bryan as well and had the only extra-base-hit of the game for Defiance with a double.
Zipfel took her second loss of the season in the second game, going all six innings and striking out seven while walking just one.
“I thought we did some good things today, and we just need to do more of that in games against good, quality teams,” Parrish said. “We’ve still got a few games left in the league and today is just going to make us that much better because teams like this coming in on a Saturday is to see where you are at as a program.”
Defiance will have another one of those tests to see where they are at as undefeated Fairview will travel to Defiance on Monday with a first pitch set for 5 p.m. Bryan will jump back into NWOAL action on Monday where they will host Delta.
Perrysburg 11, Defiance 3
Perrysburg 140 132 0 - 11 13 0
Defiance 002 100 0 - 3 7 2
Records: Perrysburg 10-1, Defiance 9-3
Winning pitcher: Maddie VonSacken (7 innings, 3 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Talya Escamilla (5 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Brooke Gathman
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Morgan Hoverman triple, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jess Miller double, 2 runs; Maison Gerrard 2 RBIs; Hayley Griggs 2 runs; Maddie VonSacken 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Cassie Plummer 2 runs; Yesenia You 3 singles. (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen double, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Roth triple, single; Talya Escamilla triple; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles.
Perrysburg 5, Bryan 1
Bryan 100 000 0 - 1 7 2
Perrysburg 110 210 x - 5 9 0
Records: Perrysburg 11-1, Bryan 8-1
Winning pitcher: Maison Gerrard (7 innings, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Thea Staten (5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Katelyn Nagel.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Thea Staten double, single; Ella Voigt 2 singles. (Perrysburg) - Jess Miller double, single; Aly Seuberling double, single; Maison Gerrard 2 singles; Hayley Griggs 2 singles.
Bryan 7, Defiance 1
Defiance 000 001 0 - 1 4 1
Bryan 300 220 x - 7 12 1
Records: Bryan 9-1, Defiance 9-4
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (6 innings, 12 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen double. (Bryan) - Mylie Vollmer home run, single, 3 RBIs; Ella Voight double, single; Marlee Yoder home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
