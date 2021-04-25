Bryan 8-5, Lima Shawnee 5-6
LIMA — Bryan saw its 14-game win streak to start the year snapped in the late game of a doubleheader at Lima Shawnee on Saturday.
The Golden Bears earned an 8-5 win in the first game of the day as Scout Smith and Kailee Thiel tripled in the victory and Addie Arnold struck out 11 in seven innings of work.
The late contest saw the Bears victimized by a pair of Allie Hutchins home runs as the second came with the bases juiced to put Shawnee up 6-3.
Bryan 8
Lima Shawnee 5
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Scout Smith 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Kailee Thiel double, triple; Ella Voigt 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Addie Arnold double.
Bryan 5
Lima Shawnee 6
Records: Lima Shawnee 11-7, Bryan 14-1.
Losing pitcher: Delilah Taylor (7 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Scout Smith single, triple; Olivia Moore single, double; Addie Arnold single, double; Delilah Taylor 2 singles; Bre Long 2 singles. (Lima Shawnee) - Allie Hutchins 2 home runs.
Wayne Trace 3-14, Delphos Jefferson 0-4
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace claimed a pair of home victories, shutting out Delphos Jefferson 3-0 in the opener before routing the Wildcats 14-4 in five frames.
Logen Bland and Tiffany Sinn combined to allow six hits in a shutout victory for the Raiders in game one before Wayne Trace took advantage of four Jefferson errors in the nightcap. Kaitlin Slade ripped two doubles in the nightcap.
Del. Jefferson 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Wayne Trace 012 000 x - 3 5 2
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (4.1 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Tiffany Sinn.
Losing pitcher: Kendall Schrader (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - Lillian Baughn 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles; Macy Doster double.
Del. Jefferson 010 30 - 4 10 4
Wayne Trace 516 2x - 14 10 0
Records: Wayne Trace 7-6, Delphos Jefferson 3-13.
Winning pitcher: Macy Doster (5 innings, 4 runs, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyrstin Moore (4 innings, 14 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - Jenna Rode single, double; Anna Fitch 2 singles; Kyrstin Moore 2 singles; Avery Rahrig double, 3 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 doubles; Katie Anna Baumle single, double; Emma Crosby 2 singles; Della Stokes double; Laura Thornell 3 runs; Macy Doster 3 runs.
Edgerton 5-0, Swanton 3-1
SWANTON — Edgerton and Swanton split a doubleheader with Edgerton prevailing 5-3 in the opener and Swanton claiming a 1-0 win in the late game despite only recording one hit.
In the first contest, Noelle Ritter slammed two triples while striking out seven in the circle for Edgerton. Taylor Forrest doubled twice for Swanton.
Jayden Hendricks had the lone base hit in game two for Swanton.
Edgerton 300 020 0 - 5 8 2
Swanton 000 001 2 - 3 7 2
Winning pitcher: Noelle Ritter (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter single, 2 triples; Allison Elliott 2 singles; Avery DeGryse double; Rylei Moreno double. (Swanton) - Taylor Forrest 2 doubles; Trista Eitniear 2 singles; Brianna Williams double.
Edgerton 000 00 - 0 3 1
Swanton 001 00x - 1 1 0
Records: Swanton 12-2, Edgerton 8-9.
Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Noelle Ritter (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Napoleon 4, Maumee 0
NAPOLEON — Napoleon pitcher Madison Shank helped hold Maumee to four base hits as the Wildcats picked up a 4-0 NLL shutout victory.
Shank struck out seven and issued three walks in the complete-game win for Napoleon. Anna Mack ripped a pair of doubles while Zari Fielder drove in two runs.
Maumee 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Napoleon 000 400 x - 4 8 1
Records: Napoleon 2-8 (1-4), Maumee 3-10 (0-3 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Anna Mack 2 doubles.
