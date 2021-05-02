Softball

Fairview 6, Napoleon 0

SHERWOOD — Fairview stretched its winning streak to 16 straight games, stifling visiting Napoleon in a 6-0 shutout victory on Saturday.

Paige Ricica blanked the Wildcats with a 3-hitter, striking out eight for the Division III No. 9 Apaches. Seniors Anna Ankney and Clair Shininger each homered for Fairview.

Madison Shank struck out seven in the setback for Napoleon.

Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 3 1

Fairview 010 203 x - 6 9 3

Records: Fairview 16-1, Napoleon 2-11.

Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - 3 singles. (Fairview) - Alyssa Merritt 2 singles, double; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck single, double; Anna Ankney home run, 3 RBIs; Clair Shininger home run.

Wayne Trace 15-23, Lima CC 9-12

LIMA — Hits weren’t at a premium for Wayne Trace as the Raiders rolled up 42 knocks and 38 runs combined in a doubleheader sweep at Lima Central Catholic.

Leading the dish dominance for the Raiders was Katie Anna Baumle, who had five singles in game one before rapping three singles and a double in game two. Alivia Miller homered and drove in five runs in the nightcap.

Wayne Trace 032 103 06 - 15 14 5

Lima CC 220 221 00 - 9 10 6

Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (8 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeout, 8 walks).

Losing pitcher: Jaylen Roehm (8 innings, 15 runs, 6 earned, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Katie Anna Baumle 5 singles; Kaitlin Slade single, double; Macy Doster 2 singles; Logen Bland 2 singles. (Lima CC) - Jaylen Roehm single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Kennedy Parker 2 singles; Abby Watkins 2 singles.

Wayne Trace 577 013 - 23 28 3

Lima CC 450 030 - 12 13 2

Records: Wayne Trace 10-8, Lima CC 10-8.

Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Tiffany Sinn.

Losing pitcher: Abby Watkins (6 innings, 23 runs, 21 earned, 28 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Emma Crosby 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Tiffany Sinn 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Tatum Tigner 2 singles, double; Paige Alber 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Alivia Miller single, home run, 5 RBIs; Macy Doster single, double, 3 runs; Logen Bland double; Ava Zartman double, 3 runs. (Lima CC) - Madeline Knotts 4 singles; Jaylen Roehm 2 singles, double; Kennedy Parker single, home run, 5 RBIs; Zaria Keys home run, 3 RBIs; Kyla Badea double; Sophia Luchini double, 3 runs.

Stryker 18-8, Delta 5-9

DELTA — After falling 18-5 in game one, Delta broke through for its first victory of the season in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Stryker.

The opener saw Haylee Fulk rap three singles for Stryker while Emalee Fulk tripled.

In game two, Kate Friess had three hits, including a triple, for the victorious Panthers. Jasey Spiess and Reagan Rouleau doubled for Delta while Sage Woolace connected for a Stryker home run.

Stryker 524 43 - 18 14 4

Delta 300 11 - 5 10 7

Winning pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Madison Savage.

Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Haylee Fulk 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Emalee Fulk single, triple, 3 runs; Marissa Myers single, double, 3 runs; Sage Woolace 2 singles, 3 runs; Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles; Brooke Collins 2 singles; Gabrielle Ramon double. (Delta) - Kate Friess single, double; Reagan Rouleau 2 singles; Faith Kern 2 singles; Jasey Spiess 2 singles; Ella Demaline double.

Stryker 131 03 - 8 4 6

Delta 002 7x - 9 11 6

Records: Delta 1-14, Stryker 3-5.

Winning pitcher: Grace Munger (3 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.

Losing pitcher: Taylor Rethmel (4 innings, 9 runs, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace single, home run, 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Kate Friess 2 singles, triple; Jasey Spiess 2 singles, double; Reagan Rouleau single, double.

Columbus Grove 9, Bluffton 6

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove racked up 12 hits, pulling away to deal Bluffton a 9-6 Northwest Conference loss.

Kam Utendorf had three base knocks for the Bulldogs while Shay Schroeder added a single and double.

Bluffton 300 003 0 - 6 6 3

Columbus Grove 311 130 x - 9 12 2

Records: Columbus Grove 10-7 (2-3 NWC), Bluffton 4-10 (2-5 NWC).

Winning pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman. Other: Utendorf.

Losing pitcher: Davis.

Leading hitters: (Bluffton) - Fleece 2 singles; Busch home run. (Columbus Grove) - Kam Utendorf 3 singles; Shay Schroeder single, double; Gwen Langhals 2 singles; Cheyanne Mershman double; Fuerst double; Stechschulte double; Selhorst double.

