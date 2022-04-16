With a runner on second and two outs in the fourth inning, Bryan and Defiance softball had only been able to muster one hit in a Saturday morning non-league contest
But Kierstyn Bherns didn’t care about that as she came to the plate for the Golden Bears and jumped all over the first pitch from Taighen Zipfel, lining the ball to right-center and bringing across pinch-runner Teghan Bald.
It was the first run of the game for either team, and just the second hit, as contact was hard to come by in a game that saw 22 batters fall via strikeout.
That rope by Bherns and another insurance run in the sixth proved to be all Bryan (7-2) needed on Saturday, as they defeated Defiance (6-4) 2-0 in a morning contest that saw Golden Bears ace Addie Arnold pitch a one-hit shutout and fan 17 batters.
The difference in the game was contact, as Bryan logged three hits and Defiance committed errors that both led to runs for the Golden Bears, while Bulldogs put the ball in play just four times in the game.
“When you put two quality pitchers in the circle, the team that gets the most hits usually wins,” Defiance head coach Dennis Parrish said. “We played good defense, it wasn’t like they hit the ball really hard. She (Arnold) got 17 strikeouts, we didn’t put the ball in play enough and that was the difference in the game.”
“We always talk about just having quality at-bats and today we definitely did that,” Bryan third-year head coach Samantha Roth said.”We haven’t always had games where we were getting quality at bats but we know if we hit the ball hard and put it in play, good things will happen.”
Taighen Zipfel threw a gem of her own despite being handed her second loss of the season to fall to 5-2. It comes after a rough outing that saw her surrender seven runs in a league defeat against Van Wert.
Her final line was seven innings, two runs (none earned), three hits, five strikeouts and three walks.
“I think she bounced back and had a quality outing,” Parrish said of his sophomore pitcher. “They were out front, I thought she kept them off balance and the ones they did make contact with were usually little lasers at somebody or bloopers.”
The strikeouts came early and often for Arnold as the first six outs for Bryan all came via strikeout. The first ball put into play was a popout to the catcher in the third inning, the other two outs in that inning were also strikeouts.
She felt that her ability to attack hitters in the zone was due to her confidence in her teammates behind her.
“It allows me to be way more confident. Knowing that I have a good and experienced defense behind me means that I can mix it up, do something different and if they hit something I’m good because my defense can back me up,” Arnold said.
Arnold was also the one that started things on offense, hitting a fly ball to left field that was dropped and ultimately ended up being the first run of the contest.
Defiance finally threatened with their first runner in scoring position in the fourth, as a Grayce Jones walk saw the senior reach scoring position on a sac bunt before Arnold struck out the final batter to strand her there.
In the sixth freshman shortstop Ayvah Cullen made a nice play on a ball in the hole but the first baseman pulled her foot on the throw and Bryan scored another two-out run.
The following half inning, Defiance put up their biggest threat of the game after Marrah Elston reached on a bunt single, Cullen drew a walk and Jones advanced both runners into scoring position on a sac fly.
But again Arnold struck out the final batter of the inning to get out of the jam.
That proved to be the Bulldogs’ last real chance as Arnold struck out the side for the third time in the seventh to earn the victory for the Bulldogs.
“I told the team to make sure we are giving her (Arnold) big props because without her we aren’t winning 2-0 games,” Roth said.
Bryan 000 101 0 - 2 3 1
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Records: Bryan 7-2, Defiance 6-4
Winning Pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 IP, 1 hit, 17 Ks, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 Ks, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Kierstyn Bherns single, RBI; Addie Arnold single, Marlee Yoder single. (Defiance) - Marrah Elston single.
