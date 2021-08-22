Wauseon and Ottawa-Glandorf both found the net often in season-opening girls soccer action on Saturday as the Indians and Titans downed Rossford and Evergreen, respectively.

For Wauseon, Abby Smith racked up three goals while Rylee Vasvery had three assists in the Indians' 8-0 blanking of the Bulldogs. Macy Gerig had a pair of helpers while Aariyah Hallett tallied a goal and assist.

In Ottawa-Glandorf's 10-1 win over Evergreen, seven different Titans scored, along with a Viking own goal. Makenna Siefker and Alexa Fortman each scored twice while Lily Haselman added a goal and two assists.

Boys

At Bryan

Celina 3, Bryan 0

Celina (1-0) - Goals: Brayden Shaw 2, Max Baumstark.

Bryan (1-1) - No statistics.

Girls

At Wauseon

Wauseon 8, Rossford 0

Rossford (0-1) - No statistics.

Wauseon (1-0) - Goals: Abby Smith 3, Ellie Rodriguez, Aariyah Hallett, Kadence Carroll, Camryn Rash, Teagan Rupp. Assists: Rylee Vasvery 3, Macy Gerig 2, Hallett, Rupp.

Archbold 4, Kalida 0

Archbold (1-0) - No statistics.

Kalida (0-1) - No statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Evergreen 1

Evergreen (0-1) - Goal: Sydney Woodring.

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Alexa Fortman 2, Myka Aldrich, Kaelyn Grothaus, Clara Beach, Lily Haselman, Mackenzie Recker. Assists: Haselman 2, Grothause, Beach, Fortman, Ashlyn Siefker, Chloe Schroeder.

At Holland

Springfield 4, Delta 1

Delta (0-1) - Goal: Ella Demaline.

Springfield (1-0) - Goal: M. Longenecker 2, P. Koback, K. Taylor.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments