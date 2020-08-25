ARCHBOLD — Archbold ripped off four goals in the first half alone, seizing control and rolling past visiting Kalida 6-0 in its girls soccer opener Saturday.

All six goals were scored by six diferent players in the victory for the Streaks. Addison Moyer, tallied a goal and assist while Emma Hall, Leah McQuade, Carlee Meyer, Briena Partin and Camryn Hudson all found the net.

In boys action Saturday, Celina likewise came out firing early with three first-half goals as the Bulldogs downed Bryan, 3-1.

Zach Seaman helped Bryan avoid the shutout with a penalty kick by Zach Seaman with 1:48 left in the second half.

Saturday

Girls

At Archbold

Archbold 6, Kalida 0

Kalida (0-1) — No statistics.

Archbold (1-0) - Goals: Emma Hall, Leah McQuade, Carlee Meyer, Briena Partin, Addison Moyer, Camryn Hudson. Assists: Macy Peterson 2, Kalyn Baker, Addison Moyer, Brittney Ramirez, Regan Ramirez.

Boys

At Celina

Celina 3, Bryan 1

Bryan (0-1) — Goal: Zach Seaman. Shots: 8. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.

At Lake

Lake 3, Evergreen 1

Evergreen (0-1) — Goal: Tyson Woodring. Assist: Alex Peete.

Lake (1-0) - No statistics.

