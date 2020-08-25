ARCHBOLD — Archbold ripped off four goals in the first half alone, seizing control and rolling past visiting Kalida 6-0 in its girls soccer opener Saturday.
All six goals were scored by six diferent players in the victory for the Streaks. Addison Moyer, tallied a goal and assist while Emma Hall, Leah McQuade, Carlee Meyer, Briena Partin and Camryn Hudson all found the net.
In boys action Saturday, Celina likewise came out firing early with three first-half goals as the Bulldogs downed Bryan, 3-1.
Zach Seaman helped Bryan avoid the shutout with a penalty kick by Zach Seaman with 1:48 left in the second half.
Saturday
Girls
At Archbold
Archbold 6, Kalida 0
Kalida (0-1) — No statistics.
Archbold (1-0) - Goals: Emma Hall, Leah McQuade, Carlee Meyer, Briena Partin, Addison Moyer, Camryn Hudson. Assists: Macy Peterson 2, Kalyn Baker, Addison Moyer, Brittney Ramirez, Regan Ramirez.
Boys
At Celina
Celina 3, Bryan 1
Bryan (0-1) — Goal: Zach Seaman. Shots: 8. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.
At Lake
Lake 3, Evergreen 1
Evergreen (0-1) — Goal: Tyson Woodring. Assist: Alex Peete.
Lake (1-0) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.