Boys Soccer

ARCHBOLD — Pettisville boys soccer used Zakkai Kaufmann's first goal of the season to overcome Archbold on Saturday. 

Quin Wyse got the assist to move Pettisville to 2-2 on the season. Arcbhold falls to 0-2 with the loss. 

At Delta Nolan Risner scored both of the Panthers goals to get them over Miller City 2-1. 

The lone goal from Miller City was scored by CJ Lehman and assisted by Owen Tobe. 

At Archbold 

Pettisville 1, Archbold 0

Pettisville (2-2) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann. Assists: Quinn Wyse

Archbold (0-2) - No Statistics 

At Delta 

Delta 2, Miller City 1

Delta (2-0) - Goals: Nolan Risner 2.

Miller City (2-2) - Goals: CJ Lehman. Assists: Owen Tobe. Saves: Joe Deitering.

At Maumee 

Maumee 4, Evergreen 2

Maumee (2-1) - No statistics

Evergreen (3-2) - Goals: Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbreezer. Assists: Alex Peete 

Girls Soccer

At Cory-Rawson

Liberty Center 7, Cory-Rawson 1

Liberty Center (2-0-1) - Goals: Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Kendall Sweet 2, Alyssa Giesige, Peyton Armey, Maddie Bailey.

Cory-Rawson (0-2) - No statisics

Other girls scores:

Swanton 3, Northwood 0.

