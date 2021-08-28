Boys Soccer
ARCHBOLD — Pettisville boys soccer used Zakkai Kaufmann's first goal of the season to overcome Archbold on Saturday.
Quin Wyse got the assist to move Pettisville to 2-2 on the season. Arcbhold falls to 0-2 with the loss.
At Delta Nolan Risner scored both of the Panthers goals to get them over Miller City 2-1.
The lone goal from Miller City was scored by CJ Lehman and assisted by Owen Tobe.
At Archbold
Pettisville 1, Archbold 0
Pettisville (2-2) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann. Assists: Quinn Wyse
Archbold (0-2) - No Statistics
At Delta
Delta 2, Miller City 1
Delta (2-0) - Goals: Nolan Risner 2.
Miller City (2-2) - Goals: CJ Lehman. Assists: Owen Tobe. Saves: Joe Deitering.
At Maumee
Maumee 4, Evergreen 2
Maumee (2-1) - No statistics
Evergreen (3-2) - Goals: Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbreezer. Assists: Alex Peete
Girls Soccer
At Cory-Rawson
Liberty Center 7, Cory-Rawson 1
Liberty Center (2-0-1) - Goals: Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Kendall Sweet 2, Alyssa Giesige, Peyton Armey, Maddie Bailey.
Cory-Rawson (0-2) - No statisics
Other girls scores:
Swanton 3, Northwood 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.