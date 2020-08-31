In what has been a long-standing rivalry dating back the last 10 years, Pettisville was able to get the best of Archbold 3-0 on Saturday morning in boys soccer action.

Zakkai Kauffman led the way for the Blackbirds, scoring a pair of goals.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.

Boys

Pettisville 3, Archbold 0

Pettisville (1-1) – Goals: Zakkai Kauffman 2, Harley Crossgrove. Assists: Zakkai Kauffman, Isaac St. John.

Archbold (1-1) – No statistics.

Wauseon 3, Lake 1

Wauseon (3-1) – Goals: Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig, Eli Delgado. Assists: Gavin Gerig, Eli Delgado.

Lake (2-2) – No statistics.

Napoleon 1, Rossford 1

Napoleon (2-0-1) – Goal: Kellen Ressler. Assist: Lathen Shank.

Rossford (1-1-1) – Goal: Jordan Clark.

Ottoville 6, Ft. Jennings 0

Ottoville (3-0, 1-0 PCL) – Goals: Will Horstman, Caden Edelbrock, Kellen Schlagbaum, Trey Landwehr, Preston Mansfield, Will Miller.

Ft. Jennings (0-2, 0-1 PCL) – No statistics.

Girls

Liberty Center 7, Cory-Rawson 2

Liberty Center (1-0-2) – Goals: Alyssa Giesige 2, Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Sam Engler 2, Hannah Roth. Assists: Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Cassidy Chapa 2, Carly Roth, Sam Engler, Kate Mohler. Saves: Morgan Garber 7, Tarryn Hollenbaugh 11.

Cory-Rawson (1-2) – Goals: Zoe Chrisholm 2. Saves: Evelyn Waltz 11.

Archbold 2, Lake 2

Archbold (2-0-1) – Goals: Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez. Assists: Kalyn Baker.

Lake (1-1-1) – No statistics.

Riverdale 4, Continental 0

Riverdale (2-2) – Goals: Callie Sudlow 3, Hanna Breidenbaun. Assist: Lexi Miller. Shots: 16. Saves: Keyliana Miller 1.

Continental (0-1) – Shots 2. Saves: Alli Scott 11.

Celina 4, Ottoville 0

Celina (3-1) – Goals: Carley Eichler 2, Jena Wilson, Mia Rolfes.

Ottoville (1-2) – No statistics.

Liberty-Benton 6, Kalida 0

Liberty-Benton (3-1) – Goals: Alexis Rickenbacher 3, Taylor Ward, Emily Thompson, Olivia Bodie. Assists: Alexis Rickenbacher, Brooke Deeter. Shots: 21. Saves: Sophie Aschemeier 4.

Kalida (0-3) – Shots: 4. Saves: Mya Schmitz 15.

Southview 6, Swanton 0

Southview (2-0) – No statistics.

Swanton (1-1-1) – No statistics.

Load comments