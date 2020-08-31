In what has been a long-standing rivalry dating back the last 10 years, Pettisville was able to get the best of Archbold 3-0 on Saturday morning in boys soccer action.
Zakkai Kauffman led the way for the Blackbirds, scoring a pair of goals.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
Boys
Pettisville 3, Archbold 0
Pettisville (1-1) – Goals: Zakkai Kauffman 2, Harley Crossgrove. Assists: Zakkai Kauffman, Isaac St. John.
Archbold (1-1) – No statistics.
Wauseon 3, Lake 1
Wauseon (3-1) – Goals: Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig, Eli Delgado. Assists: Gavin Gerig, Eli Delgado.
Lake (2-2) – No statistics.
Napoleon 1, Rossford 1
Napoleon (2-0-1) – Goal: Kellen Ressler. Assist: Lathen Shank.
Rossford (1-1-1) – Goal: Jordan Clark.
Ottoville 6, Ft. Jennings 0
Ottoville (3-0, 1-0 PCL) – Goals: Will Horstman, Caden Edelbrock, Kellen Schlagbaum, Trey Landwehr, Preston Mansfield, Will Miller.
Ft. Jennings (0-2, 0-1 PCL) – No statistics.
Girls
Liberty Center 7, Cory-Rawson 2
Liberty Center (1-0-2) – Goals: Alyssa Giesige 2, Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Sam Engler 2, Hannah Roth. Assists: Aubree Hollenbaugh 2, Cassidy Chapa 2, Carly Roth, Sam Engler, Kate Mohler. Saves: Morgan Garber 7, Tarryn Hollenbaugh 11.
Cory-Rawson (1-2) – Goals: Zoe Chrisholm 2. Saves: Evelyn Waltz 11.
Archbold 2, Lake 2
Archbold (2-0-1) – Goals: Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez. Assists: Kalyn Baker.
Lake (1-1-1) – No statistics.
Riverdale 4, Continental 0
Riverdale (2-2) – Goals: Callie Sudlow 3, Hanna Breidenbaun. Assist: Lexi Miller. Shots: 16. Saves: Keyliana Miller 1.
Continental (0-1) – Shots 2. Saves: Alli Scott 11.
Celina 4, Ottoville 0
Celina (3-1) – Goals: Carley Eichler 2, Jena Wilson, Mia Rolfes.
Ottoville (1-2) – No statistics.
Liberty-Benton 6, Kalida 0
Liberty-Benton (3-1) – Goals: Alexis Rickenbacher 3, Taylor Ward, Emily Thompson, Olivia Bodie. Assists: Alexis Rickenbacher, Brooke Deeter. Shots: 21. Saves: Sophie Aschemeier 4.
Kalida (0-3) – Shots: 4. Saves: Mya Schmitz 15.
Southview 6, Swanton 0
Southview (2-0) – No statistics.
Swanton (1-1-1) – No statistics.
