NAPOLEON — Napoleon boys and girls soccer earned a home sweep in a doubleheader Defiance on Saturday as the girls scored a late goal to edge over the Bulldogs 1-0 and the boys scored four unanswered to win 4-1.
The girls were first up and it was Defiance who controlled possession for much of the first half.
The Bulldogs put a couple of shots on goal that didn’t give the Napoleon keeper Miya Weber much of a challenge but the pressure was felt.
It wasn’t until late in the first half that any dangerous attempt at goals was made and it ironically game from Napoleon, who had been losing the possession battle to this point.
Senior captain Karleigh Sonnenberg was able to find space down the right side of the pitch, using a nice dribble move to get around one defender and see herself through on goal.
Her shot though, hit hard at the nearpost was handled by Eliza Ramirez.
Defiance just a few minutes later got two chances that almost put them in front back-to-back as a nice cross in from Malorie Nofzinger wasn’t able to be finished despite a scrum in the middle where Defiance was able to get a foot on it, sending it wide.
Then moments later Nofzinger had another chance, this time hitting the post herself and the ball bouncing out of bounds for a goalkick.
Scoreless going to the second half, it was much the same as Napoleon continued to find it hard get on the offensive and very nearly conceded when Defiance’s Kendall Rittenhouse who had been blazing past defenders all day, was finally able to get a touch on ball in front of the net that got past the keeper and was rolling towards net. But senior defender Emma Dirr came to the rescue booting the ball off the line and out of play, keeping the game scoreless.
Dirr, a senior defender and captain for the Wildcats, not only saved that goal but minutes later was able to find her way up the pitch with space and fire the ball into the back of the net to put the Wildcats up 1-0 with under 10 minutes left to play in the contest.
“We’ve been trying to work with her on that for like two years,” Napoleon head coach Mike Murphy said of his senior defender. “And now she’s really catching on.”
“They took advantage of a weak side pass and she took a touch inside and had a good finish,” Defiance head coach Jenny Vincent said. “Napoleon has a lot of upperclassmen and played with a lot of experience and that’s something we don’t have.”
That goal seemingly gave the Wildcats a boost of energy as prior to that goal, they had just two shots but the ended the game with seven as they had several close calls and really played the game in the Defiance half in the closing minutes.
Still, Defiance had a couple of couterattacking opportunities late that could have sealed it but again, in two separate instances, Dirr was able to fend off a Defiance attacker and boot the ball out of the Napoleon area, sealing the win for the Wildcats.
“She can be perfect for us on defense and she can be dnagerous on offense too.,” Napoleon head coach Mike Murphy said of her senior defender. “It’s all about patience with her. She’s got the abilities and we’ve just got to make it fit in our system and tonight it fit better than I could have imagined.”
It’s the 12th straight victory for the Wildcats over Defiance. The last time the Napoleon girls dropped one against the Bulldogs was 2009.
The loss makes Defiance 0-2 now on the season and though the game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Bulldogs there was plenty to like from the Bulldogs who controlled the pace for large parts of the contest.
“We talked about getting better from our first game to our second game and with the the youth we have on our side we improve leaps and bounds, we created a lot of chances.” Vincent said. “At the end of the day soccer can be frustrating at times but that’s why you love it.”
Then in the second game of the day, the Defiance boys too saw their attacking effort take prevalence early on and this time it resulted in a goal 16 minutes into the first half from Brandon Gmutza,who found the ball at his feet and sailed one into the top of the goal from outside the box.
Gmutza, who would later put one just over the bar in the second half and have plenty of attacking chances in Napoleon’s end throughout the game, was a bright spot for the Bulldogs.
“Brandon works hard, all day every day. He’s always trying to get better,” Defiance head coach Jacob Stork said. “I think we’ve put him up front this year because he’s aggressive and uses his physicality and size really well. He took advantage of that today and I would expect that he’s going to have a lot more opportunities like that the rest of the season.”
But that is where the Defiance scoring stopped and also where the Napoleon scoring started as just 14 minutes later Landon Spieser found the net on a nice shot that found the upper right pocket from outside the box, sailing past Defiance goalie Carter Campbell.
After that goal from Spieser, it felt as if the Napoleon offense got a boost but their next goal wouldn’t come until 13 mintues into the second time.
Andrew Frias dragged one into the bottom left corner, just past the outstretched arms of Campbell to lift the Wildcats over Defiance by one. Seven minutes later the Wildcats made it three one on a cross form Ethan Lloyd to Speiser for his second goal of the game.
Speiser capped off a career night with a hat trick, against a rival no less, scoring again with five minutes left to put the nail in the coffin for the Wildcats.
“We have four seasons. We have preseason, the regular season, the postseason and then we have the Defiance season,” DelFavero said. “This game no question is a focus for us and I was really happy to see our guys respond in the second half.
The win is a rebound victory for the Wildcats, who are now 1-1 with the win and have won four-straight over Defiance. The Bulldogs fall to 0-2 now on the season and have lost a combined 8-1 in their opening two games.
“I think at the end of the day, we don’t have numbers, we were tired,” Stork said of his team who only have 15 players on the roster. “I think we got gassed by the end of the second half, we had some breakdowns. We’ve just got to come back on Monday and try to be better.”
Boys
Napoleon 4, Defiance 1
Napoleon (1-1) - Goals: Landon Speiser 3, Andrew Frias; Assists: Andrew Frias, Landon Speiser, Ethan Lloyd; Saves: Austin Hopkins 4. Shots: 12.
Defiance (0-2) - Goals: Brandon Gmutza. Saves: Carter Campbell 6; Shots: 5.
Girls
Napoleon 1, Defiance 0
Napoleon (1-1) - Goals: Emma Dirr; Shots: 10; Corners 2.
Defiance (0-2) - Shots: 12; Corners 5.
