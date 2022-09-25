Defiance got off a five-match skid, picking up a 2-0 home victory over Bryan at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Saturday.
Seniors Benicio Garcia and Brandon Gmutza scored the two goals for the victorious Bulldogs (2-11), which netted both scores in the second half.
Wauseon and Delta each picked up shutout wins on the pitch in boys soccer action Saturday while the Wauseon girls battled to a 2-2 draw with host Lake.
In boys action, Eli Delgado had three goals and three assists in the lopsided win for the Indians. Braden Vajen also recorded a hat trick while Benicio Torres had two goals and two assists. In Delta’s 5-0 win over Oregon Clay, Nolan Risner scored a pair of goals.
On the girls side, Rylee Vasvery scored a goal and an assist for Wauseon to improve to 7-2-2 on the year. Abby Smith netted the other goal.
Boys
At Defiance
Defiance 2, Bryan 0
Bryan (4-7) - Shots: 7. Saves: Dom Malanga 3.
Defiance (2-11) — Goals: Benicio Garcia, Brandon Gmutza. Shots: 5.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 10, Toledo Bowsher 0
Toledo Bowsher (0-8) — No statistics.
Wauseon (6-4-1) — Goals: Braden Vajen 3, Eli Delgado 3, Benicio Torres 2, Gavin Gerig, Masyn Buehrer. Assists: Eli Delgado 3, Benicio Torres 2.
At Delta
Delta 5, Oregon Clay 0
Oregon Clay (1-11) — No statistics.
Delta (11-0) — Goals: Nolan Risner 2, Miguel Deeds-Rodriguez, AJ Matthews, Caiden Etter. Assists: Max York, Cooper Tenney. Saves: Brodey Roth 9.
Girls
At Lake
Wauseon 2, Lake 2
Wauseon (7-2-2) — Goals: Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Teagan Rupp, Rylee Vasvery.
Lake (6-3-1) — No statistics.
At Continental
Miller City 0, Continental 0
Miller City (8-2-1, 2-1-1 PCL) — Shots: 19. Saves: Liz Otto 2. Corner kicks: 5.
Continental (6-5-1, 1-0-1 PCL) — Shots: 7. Marissa Becher 13. Corner kicks: 3.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Findlay 0
Findlay (2-7-3) — Shots: 5. Saves: Zoe McCormick 8.
Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1-2) — Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Mackenzie Recker. Assists: Clara Beach, Bri Douglass, Makenna Siefker. Shots: 11. Saves: Emma Brinkman 5.
