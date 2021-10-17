NAPOLEON — Bryan capped its regular season on a positive note with a trip to Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon that resulted in a 1-0 shutout victory over the Wildcats in boys soccer action on Saturday.
Anthony Tomaszewski scored the deciding goal with less than 11 minutes until halftime for the Golden Bears while Dom Malanga recorded the clean sheet in goal with 12 saves.
At Napoleon
Bryan 1, Napoleon 0
Bryan (6-10-1) - Goal: Anthony Tomaszewski. Shots: 12. Saves: Dom Malanga 12.
Napoleon (5-10-2) - No statistics..
Girls
At Wauseon
Lake 3, Wauseon 1
Lake (9-6-1) - No statistics.
Wauseon (12-2-2) - Goal: Kadence Carroll. Assist: Rylee Vasvery.
At Napoleon
Ottawa Hills 2, Napoleon 1
Ottawa Hills (11-2-2) - No statistics.
Napoleon (2-10-1) - Goal: Tess Willems.
