Seneca East came into Saturday night’s Division VI football playoff game with no wins over teams that posted at least a .500 record during the regular season.
Host Tinora made sure it stayed that way as the Rams jumped out to a four touchdown lead at the end of one quarter and rolled to a 57-14 win over the Tigers at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.
The green and white got points from the offense, defense and special teams in posting a tenth consecutive victory to move to 10-1 on the season. It was a dominating performance by the Rams.
“I am really pleased with and proud of the way we played tonight,” commented Tinora mentor Kenny Krouse. “We came out and put it together in all three phases of the game and I am just so proud of our kids.”
It took Tinora only two plays on the Rams’ first possession of the contest as K.P. DeLarber rumbled 50-yards for the game’s first points. Dylan Camp added the extra point, his first of seven on the night, to put the green and white in front 7-0 with 10:13 left in the opening quarter.
After the Rams defense stopped Seneca East for a three-and-out, Tinora put together a eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive that culminated with an eight-yard scamper for a score by DeLarber that made it 13-0.
Cole Commisso then stepped up for the Tinora defense, picking off a throw by Seneca East’s Blake Foos, to put the Rams back on offense at the Tiger 38-yard line.
Seven plays later, Christian Commisso plunged into the endzone from two-yards out to give Tinora a commanding 20-0 advantage.
The Ram defense wasn’t done though as Cole Commisso recorded his second interception as time ran out in the stanza and returned it 49-yards for a touchdown, giving Tinora a 27-0 lead at the end of one period.
“Our line play has improved all year and that really showed tonight,” Krouse continued. “Both our offensive and defensive line came out and executed tonight.”
Seneca East briefly took the momentum as the Tigers strung together an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive. The Tigers capped the drive with a seven-yard scoring strike from Mason Foos to Alex King. Brandon Hines split the uprights on the extra point kick to pull the Tigers within 27-7.
However, Tinora didn’t need long to expand the margin again.
Three plays into the ensuing Ram possession saw Brandon Edwards sprint away from the Tiger defense for a 42-yard touchdown scamper to extend the Tinora lead back to 34-7.
After the Rams blocked a Seneca East punt out of the endzone for a safety, Christian Commisso scampered six-yards for a touchdown that put Tinora on top 43-7.
Tinora closed the first half scoring on a 43-yard touchdown toss from Nolan Schafer to Cole Commisso in posting a 50-7 halftime advantage.
“We came out and were very focused and played good football,” concluded Krouse. “But, we know we have to be better next week.”
SEHS THS
First Downs 7 15
Rushing Yards 23-28 39-277
Passing Yards 88 122
Total Yards 116 399
Passing 14-23-2 6-6-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties 4-40 4-40
Seneca East 0 7 0 7 - 14
Tinora 27 23 7 0 - 57
T - Delarber 50-run (Camp kick).
T - Delarber 8-run (kick failed).
T - Ch. Commisso 2-run (Camp kick).
T - Co. Commisso 49-interception return (Camp kick).
SE - King 7-pass from B. Foos (Hines kick).
T - Edwards 42-run (Camp kick).
T - Safety (blocked punt out of endzone).
T - Ch. Commisso 6-run (Camp kick).
T - Co. Commisso 43-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T - Ch. Commisso 1-run (Camp kick).
SE - M. Foos 12-pass from Hargis (Hines kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Seneca East - Hargis 9-17; Beckman 8-9. Tinora - Delarber 13-120; Ch. Commisso 14-98; Edwards 1-42. PASSING: Seneca East - B. Foos 9-16-2-50; Hargis 5-7-0-38. Tinora - Schafer 6-6-0-122. RECEIVING: Seneca East - Hargis 5-20; M. Foos 4-39; Bischoff 3-10. Tinora - Co. Commisso 2-68; Ch. Commisso 2-11.
