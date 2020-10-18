ARCHBOLD – Archbold was able to put the game away with a 28-point second quarter as the Blue Streaks handled Gibsonburg 42-0 in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
DJ Newman had a hand in three of the four touchdowns scored in the second quarter. He tossed scoring passes of 19 and 31 yards to Antonio Cruz, plus had a 66-yard run.
Newman finished the game with 151 yards on the ground and 148 in the air on 10-of-15 passing.
Noah Gomez had three rushing touchdowns to go with his 77 yards.
The Archbold defense held the Golden Bears to 75 yards of offense, all on the ground. Gibsonburg attempted just one pass in the game.
Archbold (7-0) will host Carey in a regional quarterfinal.
Gibsonburg 0 0 0 0 – 0
Archbold 7 28 7 0 – 42
A – Gomez 1-run (Kern kick).
A – Cruz 19-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A – Gomez 8-run (Kern kick).
A – Newman 66-run (Kern kick).
A – Cruz 31-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A – Gomez 1-run (Kern kick).
Liberty Center 42, Western Reserve 18
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-18 Division VI Region 22 second-round victory over Collins Western Reserve at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium.
Max Phillips rumbled for 203 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (6-2), winners of six straight. QB Cam Krugh was 13-of-18 for 186 yards and four touchdowns, including four completions to Phillips for 101 yards and three TDs.
Western Reserve QB Jude Muenz was 19-of-29 for 127 yards while rushing for 106 yards and two TDs in the loss for the 5-3 Roughriders.
Liberty Center will travel to No. 2 seed North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-0) in a Region 22 quarterfinal on Saturday, Oct. 24.
W. Reserve 0 0 12 6 - 18
L. Center 14 14 0 14 - 42
LC - Matthews 10-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC - Kern 5-run (Killam kick).
LC - Philips 29-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC - Phillips 50-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
WR - Grandy 1-run (kick failed).
WR - Muenz 9-run (pass failed).
WR - Wiegel 4-run (pass failed).
LC - Phillips 62-run (Killam kick).
LC - Phillips 7-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
Columbus Grove 59, Ottawa Hills 0
COLUMBUS GROVE – The Bulldogs raced out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 45-0 by halftime, in a 59-0 rout of Ottawa Hills in a second round matchup in the Division VI playoffs.
Gabe Clement scored a pair of touchdowns late in the opening quarter to help Grove pull away. Already ahead 10-0, Clement scored on a five-yard pass from Bake Reynolds to up the score to 17-0. Just 48 seconds later, Clement was able to take an interception 35 yards for a score.
Colin Metzger, who ran for 138 yards for the Bulldogs, was one of four players to score a rushing touchdown in the game.
Columbus Grove finished with 364 yards of total offense, with 277 coming on the ground. They held the Green Bears to 186 yards of offense.
Columbus Grove (7-0) will host Tinora Saturday in a regional semifinal.
Ottawa Hills 0 0 0 0 – 0
Col. Grove 24 21 0 14 – 59
CG – Reynolds 20-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Verhoff 37-field goal.
CG – Clement 5-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG – Clement 35-interception return (Verhoff kick).
CG – Banal 5-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Schafer 6-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Schroeder 10-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Daniels 28-run (Verhoff kick).
Division IV
Clyde 28, Wauseon 15
WAUSEON – Clyde running back Michael Daniels ran for 308 yards on 48 carries, including TD runs of 13 and 9 yards in the final quarter, to send the visiting Fliers past Wauseon 28-15 in a second round playoff matchup.
The Indians took an early 7-0 lead when Connor Penrod threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jonas Tester. Penrod added a 17-yard TD pass to Jude Armstrong with 8:20 left to play. The two also connected on the two point conversion to send Wauseon ahead 15-14.
Penrod finished the game 15-of-42 passing for 206 yards with the two scores and one interception. Sam Smith, Jr. caught five passes for 94 yards.
Wauseon (5-2) is scheduled to play Friday at Bryan.
Clyde 7 7 0 14 – 28
Wauseon 7 0 0 8 – 15
W – Tester 23-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
C – Lozier 17-pass from Cook (Hohman kick).
C – Daniels 1-run (Hohman kick).
W – Armstrong 17-pass from Penrod (Armstong pass).
C – Daniels 13-run (Noftz pass).
C – Daniels 9-run (kick blocked).
Huron 44, Bryan 22
HURON — Huron's 17-0 lead after one quarter was too much for Bryan to overcome as the Golden Bears bowed out of the Division IV Region 14 postseason in a 44-22 loss to the Tigers.
Caleb Kepler caught six passes for 67 yards and rushed for two of the three touchdowns for Bryan (5-3). The Golden Bears will travel to Wauseon in an NWOAL regular-season contest on Friday with both teams' postseasons ending.
Huron will host Clyde in the third round of the postseason.
Bryan 0 0 8 14 - 22
Huron 17 20 7 0 - 44
H – Holliday 29-run (kick good).
H – Fortune 31-field goal.
H – Parker 11-run (kick good).
H -Parker 1-run (kick good).
H – Holliday 42-pass from Parker (kick good).
H – Lamb 34-pass from Parker (kick good).
B – Kepler 1-run (conversion good).
H – Lamb 79-kick return (kick good).
B – Kepler 3-run (conversion failed).
B – Wolff 4-run (Kepler run).
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0
OTTAWA – The game was a mismatch from the start, as Brennan Blevins returned the opening kickoff back 88 yards for a score and the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans rolled past Orrville 62-0 in a second-round playoff game.
Along with the special teams score, Trevor Cantrell and Cy Rump returned interceptions for Titan touchdowns.
Ian Fenbert touched the ball twice for O-G, scoring on a pair of one-yard runs.
Jacob Balbaugh was an efficient 6-of-8 passing, with TD passes to Blevins and Caleb Kuhlman.
On defense, the Titans held Orrville to 38 yards on 39 plays, including 11 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) will host West Salem Northwestern in a regional semifinal.
Orrville 0 0 0 0 – 0
O-G 28 14 20 0 – 62
O-G – Blevins 88-kickoff return (Macke kick).
O-G – Fenbert 1-run (Macke kick).
O-G – Blevins 63-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G – Kuhlman 12-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G – Schnipke 6-run (Macke kick).
O-G – Fenbert 1-run (Macke kick).
O-G – Cantrell interception return (Macke kick).
O-G – Rump interception return (Macke kick).
O-G – Kuhlman 38-pass from Jordan (kick failed).
8-man
Toledo Christian 54, Stryker 28
HOLLAND — Toledo Christian scored all 54 of its points in the first half as the Eagles picked up a 54-28 Northern 8 Football Conference win over Stryker in a game played at Springfield.
Trevor Wensink threw four TD passes and ran for two more scores for the Eagles (4-2, 2-2 N8FC).
Stryker fell to 1-6 (0-6 N8FC) with the loss. The Panthers will host Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic on Friday.
No other statistics were available.
