COLUMBUS GROVE — After a 21-13 road win over Columbus Grove, Liberty Center football is partying like it’s 1999 all over again as the Tigers were able to upset the Bulldogs in the two teams’ first meeting in 22 seasons.
The 1999 meeting was also a second round victory for Liberty Center (10-2), who will now move on to face Archbold in regional semifinals for the second time this season and for the second time in three postseasons.
The win was huge for the Tigers, who were the No. 5 seed in Region 22 coming into the game against Columbus Grove, the undefeated No. 4 seed.
“This was a huge win for us,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “ It gives us a little bit of a confidence boost and it's just great to have another week playing football in November.”
This game started out all Tigers as after punting on their opening drive, they manhandled Columbus Grove (11-1) in the trenches in route to a four-play, 42-yard drive that ended with a Matthew Orr eight-yard touchdown scamper.
Neither team was able to score the rest of the quarter, but on the first drive of the second quarter, Liberty Center was again able to move the ball on a nine-play, 37-yard drive that ended with Orr’s second touchdown of the game from one yard out.
On the defensive side, the Tigers proved to be stout in the first half as they held a Bulldogs team that was averaging 36 points per game coming in to no points in the first half for a 14-0 lead.
“Getting out to a good start was pretty key for us,” Mohler said. “We just came out and tried to do our best and do what we do best. Our kids did a really good job of executing and catching keeping Grove on their heels a little bit the first half and they gave us a little bit of breathing room.”
The Bulldogs immediately got back into the game in the second half however, as the opening kickoff was taken 90-yards for a touchdown by Bryalon Braxter. That was followed by a three-and-out for Liberty Center and a blocked punt by Columbus Grove that set the Bulldogs up in favorable territory.
They cashed in with a 15-yard Colin Metzger run to the endzone. The Tigers were able to block the extra point, but suddenly it was only a one-point game in the third quarter.
With all the momentum on the side of the Bulldogs, Liberty Center needed to dig deep and they did — in the only way they know how. Running the ball and controlling it.
Passing yards were hard to come by in this game on both sides as both teams combined for just 47 yards through the air.
That played to Liberty Center’s advantage as after scoring again off a Metzger fumble deep in his own territory with Orr’s third touchdown of the game, this time through the air from Zane Zeiter. Up 21-13 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers ran the ball, and then ran the ball some more draining about five minutes off the clock to seal the one-score victory.
“In the playoffs those are things you have to be able to do. You have to control the line of scrimmage you got to get first downs when you have a lead to keep the clock moving,” Mohler said.
Orr finished with 26 carries for 98 yards and three total touchdowns on the night. Teejay Moore, who tiptoed the sideline on third down with less than 1:30 left in the game to earn a first down and put the nail in the coffin, had 15 carries for 83 yards.
Colin Metzger was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs carrying the ball 13 times for 88 yards and accounting for more than half of his team’s offense as they only finished with 129 total yards in the game to Liberty Center’s 240.
The Tigers will now look ahead to their rematch with Archbold in regional semifinals. They fell 41-7 to the Bluestreaks earlier this season but Mohler isn’t looking too much into that result.
“I don't think the previous game really is gonna have a lot of impact on this one. And you know that was half a season ago. Things are a little bit different now with all said sure things are different with them,” Mohler said. “We're just happy to be able to play another weekend and have an opportunity to try to move on.”
That game will be played at a neutral site which will be determined on Sunday.
LC CG
First Downs 17 6
Rushing Yards 221 101
Passing Yards 19 28
Total Offense 240 129
Passing 3-6-0 3-8-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties 0-0 5-50
Liberty Center 7 7 0 7 - 21
Columbus Grove 0 0 13 0 - 13
LC - Orr 8-run (Roth kick).
LC - Orr 1-run (Roth kick).
CG - Baxter 90-kick return (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 15-run (Verhoff kick blocked).
LC - Orr 5-pass from Zeiter (Roth kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Liberty Center - Orr 26-98; Moore 15-83; Zeiter 9-31; Long 2-15. Columbus Grove - Metzger 13-88; Schroeder 8-21; Schafer 2-5; Renner 4-(-13). PASSING: Liberty Center - Zeiter 3-6-0-19. Columbus Grove - Renner 3-7-1-29; Schroeder 0-1-0-0; RECEIVING: Liberty Center - Hammontree 2-14; Orr 1-5. Columbus Grove - Reynolds 2-19; Baxter 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.