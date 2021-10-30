LEIPSIC — No. 12 seed Ayersville scored on its very first drive Saturday night in a Division VII, Region 26 first round playoff game at No. 5 Leipsic, but 19 unanswered points from the Vikings gave the hosts a 19-7 playoff victory.
The game started off with a bang for the Ayersville offense after a nice punt by Quin Schroeder pinned the Pilots (6-4) at their own three.
The Pilots were able to work their way out of the shadow of their own endzone getting the ball to the 24, but the drive seemed destined for a punt as Ayersville threw a screen play to leading GMC rusher Owen Berner on third-and-12.
Berner did much more than help field position, as the 1,000-yard rusher followed a convoy for a 78-yard touchdown to draw first blood for the Pilots.
“They had seen us throw multiple screens before but they had never seen us throw that type of screen. So we just added a little wrinkle to it. We've had it in our package all year and our kids executed really well,” Ayersville head coach Chris Dales said.
Following the long touchdown pass, Leipsic (8-3) got the ball at its own 29, with 4:42 left to go in the opening quarter. What ensued was a 12-play drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Hayden Hiegel at the opening of the second quarter.
It was just the response the Vikings needed as the hosts forced an Ayersville punt after the Pilots wound six minutes off the clock.
Seventeen plays later, the Vikings matriculated the ball all the way to the Ayersville 10. On a beautifully thrown ball on first down by quarterback Dillon Niese to Schroeder in the endzone, it seemed that the Vikings had taken the lead, but an offensive facemask penalty negated the score and a false start gave the Vikings the ball at the Pilot 30.
On first and 30, Niese dropped back and threw a pass for the end zone that was picked off by Ayersville’s Isaac Miler, to keep the score tied at seven with just over a minute left to play in the half.
The stop on the long drive was a win for the Vikings and it put Ayersville in a position that they were more than happy with, tied at seven going to the locker rooms.
“Yeah, it was huge. I mean, 7-7 at half,” Dales said of the stand to keep the score even. “It showed my kids that we could play with them. We knew we could play with them. You know so and that's exactly what we did.”
Ayersville received the ball first in the second half and after a mad scramble for the ball on a squib kick, got the ball in favorable field position. They took the ball to the Leipsic four yardline, but a false start and an illegal forward pass backed up and they tried a 37-yard field goal that fell short.
Though the drive ended with no points, the Pilots were able to drain ten minutes of the clock on the 17-play drive. That left just 2:34 left for the Vikings on their first drive of the second half.
The drive extended to the fourth quarter but a 45-yard run by Niese on the first play of the quarter set the Vikings up at the Ayersville seven. It took just two plays for Hiegel to find the endzone for the second time, this time from four yards out.
A missed extra point set the Vikings up with a 13-7 lead with 7:18 remaining. Ayersville needed a response and again they were able to get it into dangerous territory at the Leipsic 31. But on third and six, Trevino saw pressure and threw the ball away to no receiver and got nailed for intentional grounding.
Follwoing a Pilot punt, Leipsic shut the door with a 27-run by Niese into Pilot territory and the Viking QB connected with Trent Siefker for a 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-nine to put Leipsic up 19-7 with 2:40 remaining.
The overall result was disappointing for Dales and the Pilots but the squad had nothing to hang their heads about.
“Well, we gave them everything they could handle," said Dales. "They weren't expecting that, they thought that they were just gonna come in here and ... blow us out and that didn't happen.
"Our kids fought to the very end. Our kids played hard and stayed true to our game plan. And we gave them one hell of a football game."
The loss ends the Pilots season with a record of 6-4. They graduate ten seniors: Trevino, Miler, Ike Eiden, Bradley Young, Hayden Dales, Ricky Sherman, Dominick Moore, Jacob Stiltner, Ashton Matthews and Devon Gerbers.
“Our seniors have turned it around, we’ve got a great group of seniors,” Dales said of the group that earned the team’s first winning season since 2016. “They're the ones that got us here. That’s the bottom line. And you know, there's only going to be one team finishing this season off with a win. So I'm very proud of my seniors. They're the guys that have brought us here.”
AHS LHS
First Downs 14 18
Rushing Yards 34-110 35-165
Passing Yards 176 120
Total Yards 286 285
Passing 34-110-1 35-165-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 9-80 4-30
Ayersville 7 0 0 0 - 7
Leipsic 0 7 0 12 - 19
A - Berner 78-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
L - Hiegel 3-run (Schroeder kick).
L - Hiegel 2-run (Schroeder kick no good).
L - Siefker 31–pass from Niese (Schroeder kick no good).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Ayersville - Trevino 12-53; Berner 17-47; Dales 1-8; McGuire 3-1; Eiden 1-1. Leipsic - Niese 6-78; Hiegel 17-57; Pena 9-23; Schroeder 2-7. PASSING: Ayersville - Trevino 10-15-1-176. Leipsic - Niese 10-18-1-120. RECEIVING: Ayersville - Berner 3-87; Hauenstein 2-51; Dales 2-22; Eiden 2-17; McGuire 1-(-1). Leipsic - Siefker 2-41; Schroeder 4-38; Liffick 2-18; Lammers 1-18; Pena 1-5.
