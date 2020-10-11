GIBSONBURG – Philip Davies scored on a three-yard run with 30 seconds left in regulation to send Gibsonburg past Wayne Trace 38-30 in the first round of the Division VI Region 22 playoffs.
The two teams combined to score 30 points in the fourth quarter. Trailing 22-16, the Raiders tied the game when Trevor Speice hooked up with Owen Manz for an 11-yard TD pass with 9:43 left. The score was answered 14 seconds later when Connor Smith went 60 yards for a score. It put the Bears back in front 30-22.
Wayne Trace came up with another tying score with 1:45 to go when Tucker Antoine scored on a 10-yard run. The two-point pass tied the game at 30.
Gibsonburg was able to get the winning score when Davies got in from three yards out with 30.7 seconds to go.
Speice finished the game 21-of-35 passing for 345 yards. He had two scoring tosses to Manz, who finished with nine catches for 169 yards.
Smith finished with 200 yards on the ground. Davies added 94. Gibsonburg attempted just three passes in the contest.
Wayne Trace (3-4) is scheduled to host Paulding on Oct. 23.
Wayne Trace 0 16 0 14 – 30
Gibsonburg 0 14 8 16 – 38
G – Ma. Tille 8-run (Owens kick).
WT – Sutton 8-pass from Speice (Manz pass).
WT – Manz 61-pass from Speice (Manz pass).
G – Smith 57-pass from Derr (Owens kick).
G – Smith 2-run (Ma. Tille pass).
WT – Manz 11-pass from Speice (pass failed).
G – Smith 60-run (Ma. Tille pass).
WT – Antoine 10-run (Manz pass).
G – Davies 3-run (Fox run).
Liberty Center 69, New London 6
LIBERTY CENTER – Six players scored at least one touchdown on the ground as Liberty Center opened the Division VI Region 22 playoffs with a 69-6 home thumping of New London.
Max Phillips got the Tigers started with a nine-yard run. He added TD runs of 14 and 23 yards as Liberty Center took a 49-0 lead into halftime.
Dylan Matthews, Colton Kruse, Josiah Johnson, Phillips, Matthew Orr and Brecken Garretson all scored at least once for the Tigers. Liberty Center finished with 438 yards on the ground, with Karter Kern going for 92, Phillips 88, Johnson 66 and Orr 57.
Camden Krugh added a 29-yard scoring pass to Evan Conrad.
The Tiger defense held New London to negative-seven yards rushing.
Liberty Center (5-2) will host Collins Western Reserve in the second round of the playoffs.
New London 0 0 0 6 – 6
Liberty Center 21 28 7 13 – 69
LC – Phillips 9-run (Tampurages pass).
LC – Conrad 29-pass from Krugh (kick blocked).
LC – Phillips 14-run (Killam kick).
LC – Phillips 23-run (Killam kick).
LC – Matthews 6-run (Killam kick).
LC – Orr 20-run (Killam kick).
LC – Garretson 11-run (Wymer kick).
LC – Johnson 2-run (Wymer kick).
NL – Cathey 7-run (pass failed).
LC – Johnson 44-run (Wymer kick).
LC – Kruse 14-run (kick failed).
Ashland Crestview 49, Evergreen 0
ASHLAND – Evergreen made the long trip to Ashland and came up short as the Vikings were blanked 49-0 in the opening round of the Division VI playoffs.
Crestview used a punishing ground game, running for 218 yards. Chase Shifflet led the way with 74 yards on 13 carries. Connor Morse added 55 yards on four totes and Ross Kuhn had 38 yards on six carries. All three scored two touchdowns each.
Brock Hudik led the Vikings with 72 yards rushing. Payton Boucher was 6-of-14 passing for 61 yards with an interception.
Evergreen (0-7) is scheduled to host Swanton on Oct. 23.
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 – 0
Ash. Crestview 14 21 14 0 – 49
AC – Kuhn 3-run (Holloway kick).
AC – Kuhn 27-run (Holloway kick).
AC - Shifflet 5-run (Holloway kick).
AC – Shifflet 6-run (Holloway kick).
AC – Morse 2-run (Holloway kick).
AC – Morse 42-run (Holloway kick).
AC – Bolin 4-run (Holloway kick).
Division IV
Bryan 42, Lorain Clearview 12
BRYAN – Ethan Wasson threw for three scores and ran for another as Bryan opened the Division IV Region 15 postseason with a 42-12 win at home over Lorain Clearview.
Wasson opened the scoring for the Bears with a 20-yard TD pass to Jay Damron. Clearview came back with a 56-yard pass, but Bryan took the lead for good when Caleb Kepler took the ensuing kickoff back 69 yards for a score.
Wasson finished 9-of-13 passing for 139 yards.
Korbin Shepard, who gave the Bears a 21-6 lead with a 13-yard TD run, finished with 168 yards on 27 carries.
Bryan (5-2) will play at Huron in the second round of the playoffs.
Clearview 6 0 6 0 – 12
Bryan 21 6 8 7 - 42
B - Damron 20-pass from Wasson (Brown kick).
LC - Carreas 56-pass from Davis (conversion failed).
B - Kepler 69-kickoff return (Brown kick).
B - Shepard 13-run (Brown kick).
B - Wasson 4-run (kick failed).
B - Rohrer 30-pass from Wasson (Shepard run).
LC - Hatcher 9-pass from Davis (conversion failed).
B - Kepler 35-pass from Wasson (Brown kick).
Division V
Lima Bath 37, Swanton 0
BATH TWP. - Swanton was held to minus-30 yards rushing as Lima Bath opened the Division V playoffs with a 37-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.
Trey Johnson gave the Wildcats an early lead with a pair of one-yard runs in the first quarter. Carter Parlapiano, who led Bath with 131 rushing yards, added a score in the third quarter.
Trent Weigel completed 12-of-21 passes for 155 yards for the Bulldogs.
Swanton (0-7) is scheduled to play Evergreen on Oct. 23.
Swanton 0 0 0 0 – 0
Lima Bath 14 3 13 7 – 37
LB – Johnson 1-run (Liles kick).
LB – Johnson 1-run (Liles kick).
LB – Liles 27-field goal.
LB – Parlapiano 10-run (kick failed).
LB – Boedicker interception return (Liles kick).
LB – McDermott 1-run (Howell kick).
