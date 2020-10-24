Fairview senior Caleb Frank has made five field goals and 128 PAT kicks in his four-year Apache career.
No boot was bigger than the one on the final play of Saturday's Division VI regional quarterfinal at Defiance's Fred J. Brown Stadium, however, as the Fairview senior converted a career-long 39-yard field goal at the horn to give the Apaches a thrilling 38-36 win over Northwood.
In a game that featured over 900 yards of total offense and six lead changes, the Apaches (8-0) had just enough in a wild win over Northwood, which fell to 7-1 on the year.
"This was probably the first game we've gone into that neither team was afraid of the other one," said Fairview head coach Doug Rakes, whose Apaches will travel to 8-0 Colonel Crawford for a Region 22 semifinal Saturday, Oct. 31. "We knew on film that they had some really nice athletes, I said it all week long and we knew they were going to be able to put up some points, we just had to get some stops."
Said Frank: "I've had some big field goals before, but that was definitely by far the biggest one I've had."
Pressure? Not according to Frank.
"Honestly, not much," said Frank of the high-stress situation. "I was confident in myself but there was still a little bit of me saying, if I miss this, this is the game, but thankfully I made it."
The win, though obviously a narrow one, had opportunities for Fairview to pull away as the Apaches went up 35-20 on a 40-yard touchdown run from QB Doug Rakes with 8:10 left in regulation.
Northwood, which tallied 278 of its 420 total yards in the second half, was not deterred, driving 65 yards in nine plays to counter the Apache TD with an 8-yard run from running back Demond Marks to cut the Fairview lead to 35-28 with 4:27 left.
The Ranger defense then forced a punt but muffed the return as the Apaches recovered with around three minutes to go at the Northwood 39. Fairview stalled again, pooch-punted to the Northwood 13 and pinned the Rangers back at their own 13 with just 2:13 left.
That turned out to be plenty of time as Brayden Fulkert raced behind the Fairview defense and QB Jay Moten found him for an 87-yard TD to stun the Apaches and a Marks two-point conversion run put Northwood up 36-35 with two minutes to go.
"We had some big plays wiped out from penalties," said coach Rakes of the back-and-forth contest, which saw a first-half Timbrook TD run taken off the board. "Our kids made some plays when they needed to, especially that field goal."
With 65 yards between them and paydirt, Rakes drove the Apaches down the field, moving Fairview into striking distance with a completion to the Northwood 30 before a holding call on the Rangers put Fairview at the 20. A Timbrook run set up the ball on the right hash and with 3.2 seconds left, the Apaches trotted out their senior kicker and Frank came through, booming the ball through the uprights and setting off jubilation on the Apache sideline.
The moment was made more special as Hall of Fame coach Craig McCord, the special teams coordinator for Fairview and former Ayersville legend, was battling an illness and was unable to be with the team.
"That one was for Coach McCord," said Rakes of the game-winner. "He got sick this week and is in the hospital, they're running some tests and things like that. It sounds like things are going well there, but I know we wanted to dedicate this one to him. I know he knows that but there's not a better way for us to win it than on a field goal, on special teams.
"We work so hard on it and (McCord) puts so much into it ... for us to win it like that, it's something pretty special."
The contest wasn't a shootout the entire way, but certainly was early.
Both Fairview and Northwood scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the second quarter and the Apaches' third offensive drive, which started with 1:27 left in the first period, was capped with a 17-yard TD from Rakes 1:40 into the second quarter.
From then on, the contest featured three straight punts, a missed field goal and a punt to end the first half. The second half featured a Northwood turnover on downs, an Apache punt and a Northwood punt before Fairview finally broke through with 3:59 in the period on a 46-yard screen pass from Rakes to Timbrook.
Rakes, who leads the Apaches in passing and rushing this season, was a dual threat all day, eluding multiple tackles and putting up an outstanding line of 307 pass yards (23-of-35), 132 rush yards and five total touchdowns. Timbrook (110 yards), Kaden Blair (95 yards) and Frank (81 yards) caught seven passes apiece.
"We knew they were athletic, but I didn't know they were that athletic," said Rakes of Northwood. "I usually don't play many people faster than me and I think I might have seen a few people faster than me tonight."
Moten, who had racked up 30 total touchdowns during the season, came on strong in the second half with 98 of his 131 rushing yards in the final two periods. Marks had runs of 43 and 31 yards in an eight-carry, 101-yard night.
NHS FHS
First Downs 16 17
Rushing Yards 450-273 32-180
Passing Yards 147 307
Total Yards 420 487
Passing 6-11-0 23-35-0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties 8-45 8-80
Northwood 14 0 0 22 - 36
Fairview 13 8 7 10 - 38
F - Rakes 39-run (Frank kick).
N - Marks 43-run (pass failed).
F - Blair 42-pass from Rakes (run failed).
N - Moten 11-run (Neal run).
F - Rakes 17-run (Rakes pass from Ripke).
F - Timbrook 46-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
N - Moten 2-run (run failed).
F - Rakes 40-run (Frank kick).
N - Marks 8-run (Marks run).
N - Fulkart 87-pass from Moten (Marks run).
F - Frank 39-field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Northwood - Moten 28-131; Neal 9-51; Marks 8-101; Noel 2-2; Team 3-(-12). Fairview - Rakes 17-132; Timbrook 13-41; Frank 1-9; Team 1-(-2). PASSING: Northwood - Moten 5-10-0-131; Marks 1-1-0-16. Fairview - Rakes 23-35-0-307. RECEIVING: Northwood - Marks 4-44; Fulkert 1-87; Moten 1-16. Fairview - Timbrook 7-110; Blair 7-95; Frank 7-81; Ripke 3-21.
