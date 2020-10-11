HICKSVILLE – The Hicksville Aces, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, were able to get to a fast start, which was enough to get past Woodmore 28-16 in the first round of the Division VI Region 22 playoffs on Saturday.
“We were worried coming in, because they do some really good stuff,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said about Woodmore. “They’ve got some big targets and they’ve got some nice athletes. I thought our defense played really well most of the first half, besides the last couple minutes.”
Landon Turnbull did his part to get the Aces started. Pinned in deep after a punt was downed at their own 10, Turnbull made sure field position did not matter. From the 17, Turnbull quickly got into the second level of the defense and was off, going 83 yards for a score.
That was not his only score of the opening quarter, however. The ensuing Woodmore drive ended after three plays when Kole Wertman intercepted an Aaron Sandrock pass, the second he threw in the opening quarter. Starting from the Woodmore 33, it took four plays for the Aces to score when Turnbull got in from five yards out.
Hicksville got a stop on downs in the second quarter and from there, the Aces went back to work. A false start backed Hicksville up, but with the lead they elected to keep the offense on the field on fourth-and-four from the Woodmore 34. Turnbull hit Jackson Bergman on a slant for 11 yards, and on the next play Turnbull busted up through the middle of the defense to tag on one more score.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Smith said of his senior quarterback. “He’s very capable of throwing and running for us.
“Our offensive line did a really nice job early on,” added the Hicksville coach. “At the end, maybe we wore out. We didn’t have the same push in the second half as we had in the first half.”
Woodmore took advantage of an interception to get some points on the board before the half ended. A 63-yard halfback pass set the Wildcats up at the Hicksville 12, where the Aces dug in. Woodmore settled for a 29-yard field goal to make the halftime score 21-3.
“We had some chances early on,” said Smith. “Before the end of the half, we had a chance to pick up a first down and go down and score to go up four scores at halftime. Instead, we gave up the field goal at the end (of the half) and kept it close and gave then a little momentum before the half. Those are things we have to fix before next half.”
Finding a spot in the middle of the Woodmore defense they could exploit, Wertman ran through the same spot Turnbull did for his scores for a 62-yard scoring jaunt three plays into the fourth quarter to extend the Hicksville lead to 28-3.
Hicksville gashed the Woodmore defense for 298 yards on the ground. Turnbull led the way with 166, with Wertman adding 94.
“Early on, we were able to get our jet sweeps and get outside on them,” mentioned Smith. “They adjusted to that, then we were able to hit some stuff inside. It was the cat-and-mouse game of what are they not defending and try to attack that.”
Woodmore did close the gap in the final five minutes. Taking over at their 25 after a fourth down stop, the Wildcats pushed the tempo and went 75 yards in 10 plays. Once again, Woodmore came up with a trick play when a double pass went for 29 yards. It got the Wildcats down to the 3, where Sandrock was able to score on the next play.
The Wildcats recovered the onside kick, and again pushed the tempo. A 30-yard pass on fourth-and-11 near midfield helped our Woodmore, and five plays later DJ Melter scored from four yards out. It cut the lead to 28-16, but with under a minute left on the clock.
“When we got down inside three minutes, we starting subbing,” Smith said about the defense late in the game. “We got some starters out and with some younger kids in there, they were able to score and recover the onside kick and score again. We felt comfortable there at the end to take some starters out of the game to make sure they are able to play in next week’s game.”
With another onside kick coming, the Aces were ready and recovered, and ran out the clock.
With the win, the Aces move on to face GMC foe Tinora in the second round.
The two will meet at Coressel Stadium five weeks after Tinora came to Hicksville and left with a 41-0 win.
“We’re excited,” Smith said of a rematch with the Rams. “We wanted a chance to play either Fairview or Tinora again in the playoffs. We’re getting our wish. We have to improve on a lot. Last time, Tinora was here they beat us 41-0 so we have our work cut out for us.”
Hicksville improved to 4-3 with the win.
WHS HHS
First Downs 11 14
Rushing Yards 30-91 41-298
Passing Yards 234 35
Total Yards 325 333
Passing 14-37-3 6-11-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 10-75 4-25
Woodmore 0 3 0 13 - 16
Hicksville 14 7 0 7 - 28
H – Turnbull 83-run (Perez kick).
H – Turnbull 5-run (Perez kick).
H – Turnbull 23-run (Perez kick).
W – Hunt 29-field goal.
H – Wertman 62-run (Perez kick).
W – Sandrock 3-run (pass failed).
W – Melter 4-run (Hunt kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Woodmore – Sandrock 10-38; Melter 12-37; Angel 6-13; McNair 1-3; Schneider 1-0. Hicksville – Turnbull 21-166; Wertman 10-94; Bergman 6-26; Balser 4-12. PASSING: Woodmore – Sandrock 13-36-3-171; Melter 1-1-0-63. Hicksville – Turnbull 6-10-1-35; Bergman 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Woodmore - Almroth 3-112; McNair 8-95; Melter 1-12; Hensel 1-12; Angel 2-3. Hicksville – Bergman 2-13; Hootman 1-14; Balser 2-5; Straub 1-3.
