COLUMBUS GROVE – In a game that featured explosions on offense all night long, one defensive play turned out to be the difference as Columbus Grove got a stop late and defeated Tinora 41-35 in a Division VI regional quarterfinal at Clymer Stadium.
“I was impressed with our offense,” said Columbus Grove coach Andy Schafer. “It didn’t matter what Tinora threw at us. We needed it. I was expecting it to be a track meet, especially against a Wing-T team.”
The Bulldogs wrapped up a 12-play drive with a Blake Reynolds five-yard run with 2:56 minutes left. With the game at 39-35 after the score, the Bulldogs elected to go for two. Reynolds found Braylon Baxter for the conversion, making it 41-35.
Tinora took over one final time at their 47. A pass interference call moved the ball to the Columbus Grove 38, but the Rams were stuck there. On third down, Tinora quarterback Nolan Schafer dropped back to pass, but slipped while scrambling and was sacked by Gunner King.
“Gunner is our emotional leader,” admitted the Columbus Grove coach. “He’s the guy you always hear. For him to make that play, we needed it. That was huge.”
It backed Tinora into a fourth-and-23 they could not convert.
“I was so proud of our team,” Tinora coach Kenny Krouse said of his squad. “Our kids grew up tonight. We’re getting back to where we want to be. It would have been nice to get this (win). It stings a little bit.”
Before the game-winning score by the Bulldogs, Tinora had a quick scoring run from KP Delarber. Columbus Grove led 33-29 and Tinora took over after a score at the 20. Faced with 80 yards from paydirt and 7:13 on the clock, the Rams were set up in great shape.
It turned out to be better shape than even the Rams thought. On the first play, Delarber bounced to the outside and took off down down the Tinora sideline, covering the 80 yards. It put the Rams up 35-33 with 6:59 still to play.
“That’s an if’s and but’s and candy-and-nuts type of thing there,” Krouse said about scoring, but leaving time on the clock. “You can’t take points off the board. Would I have loved to have a five-minute drive? Absolutely.”
Tinora was playing a field position game all night long. Rece Verhoff, who hit two field goals for the Bulldogs, hemmed the Rams in on the two with a punt. The field was quickly flipped when Schafer went 96 yards on a simple counter play after the first wave of defenders couldn’t bring him down.
“We just wanted to run the clock out,” admitted Krouse. “He popped it. I thought all our kids across the board did a phenomenal job against a quality opponent.”
It allowed the Rams to take a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.
Columbus Grove took an early 10-0 lead on Tinora. The Bulldogs took the opening kick and marched to the Tinora 14, but had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Verhoff. After a three-and-out, the Bulldogs took over inside Tinora territory and took seven plays to score, with Gabe Clement going nine yards on an end around pitch.
Tinora answered back in three plays. After Schafer found Max Grube on a 58-yard completion, Christian Commisso scored from four yards out.
Four plays into the second quarter, Reynolds capped a 12-play drive with a one-yard run to put Grove back in front at 17-7.
The score started a run on points in the second quarter. On the ensuing drive, Tinora chewed up six-and-a-half minutes and marched 66 yards in 12 plays, with 10 of the plays coming on the ground.
“I won’t sugarcoat it, field position hurt us,” admitted Krouse.
Schafer was the guy on the final two plays, first getting a first down on a fourth-and-1 from the three, then using decoys out of the T-formation, kept it himself and went the final three yards to cut the lead to 17-14.
After the Schafer 96-yard run, Columbus Grove got within field goal range in the final minute of the half. Verhoff hit a 40-yard attempt at the end of the half to make the score 21-20.
“I was no envisioning that,” Krouse said of the points.
For all the points in the first half, it took nearly eight minutes for someone to score in the third quarter. Tinora committed the only turnover of the night when a fumble bounced into the waiting arms of Jon Banal, which sent the Grove offense back on the field. Going with doses of Colin Metzger and Reynolds, the Bulldogs went 30 yards in five plays, with Metzger scoring from nine yards out. The missed two point conversion left Columbus Grove in front at 26-21.
Tinora was able to jump back in front three minutes into the final quarter when Delarber scored from five yards out to end a 14-play drive. The all-important two-point conversion pass was caught by Casen Wolfrum, putting the Rams in front 29-26.
“That’s their M.O.,” Schafer said about the long scoring drives by the Rams. “That’s what they want to do. It’s hard when you aren’t having the ball in your hands, then all of a sudden try to put together a drive.”
Columbus Grove answered with a quick eight-play drive. It ended when Reynolds hit Clement with a 30-yard pass in the endzone.
“Our guys have grit,” said Andy Schafer. “They just fought till the end. I’m glad I have them.”
Tinora finished with 390 yards of offense. Delarber finished with 153 yards and Schafer added 126 yards.
Tinora fell to 6-1 this season and is looking for an opponent for the upcoming week. Columbus Grove is now 8-0 and will play at Archbold Saturday in a regional semifinal.
THS CGHS
First Downs 15 20
Rushing Yards 38-315 39-158
Passing Yards 75 197
Total Yards 390 355
Passing 4-7-0 17-28-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties 4-21 4-30
Tinora 7 14 0 14 - 35
Col. Grove 10 10 6 15 - 41
CG - Verhoff 32-field goal.
CG - Clement 9-run (Verhoff kick).
T - Delarber 4-run (Camp kick).
CG - Reynolds 1-run (Verhoff kick).
T - Schafer 3-run (Camp kick).
T - Schafer 96-run (Camp kick).
CG - Verhoff 40-field goal.
CG - Metzger 9-run (run failed).
T - Delarber 5-run (Wolfrum pass).
CG - Clement 30-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
T - Delarber 80-run (kick blocked).
CG - Reynolds 5-run (Baxter pass).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora - Delarber 16-153; Schafer 11-126; Anders 5-12; Commisso 4-16. Columbus Grove - Metzger 21-92; Reynolds 15-48; Clement 2-16; Daniels 1-2. PASSING: Tinora - Schafer 4-7-0-75. Columbus Grove - Reynolds 17-28-0-197. RECEIVING: Tinora - Grube 1-58; Edwards 1-7; Delarber 1-7; Anders 1-3. Columbus Grove - Clement 7-67; Metzger 2-63; Schroeder 3-33; Banal 2-20; Baxter 3-14.
