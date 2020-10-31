ARCHBOLD — A last-gasp effort cut the final deficit short but Columbus Grove left no doubt about their Division VI title hopes as the Bulldogs pounded No. 1 seed Archbold for the better part of four quarters and advanced in the Region 22 playoffs with a 34-20 win at Bluestreak Stadium on a chilly Saturday night.
Columbus Grove (9-0) held the Streaks to just 20 second-half yards before a pair of scoring drives turned a 34-7 chasm to a 34-20 final margin and used a steady dose of junior running back Colin Metzger to keep a potent Archbold offense off the field and out of rhythm.
The two teams entered the halftime break deadlocked at 7-7 with close yardage margins (Archbold 168, Columbus Grove 125) and missed scoring opportunities. Grove drove to the Archbold five with five minutes until halftime but was held out of the endzone while Archbold (8-1) reached the Bulldog 26 late in the half before Noah Gomez was stuffed on fourth-and-one with 1:47.
The second half – and the third quarter, specifically – belonged to the Bulldogs as a 20-0 margin in the third period alone stunned the home faithful and derailed an Archbold march that saw the Streaks average 39.5 points per game this season.
“They played a heck of a game,” said Archbold coach David Dominique of the Bulldogs’ effort. “They made a lot of plays out there that we just couldn’t match. We got way too far behind and you can’t play from behind against a team like that.”
“I think our offensive line and our tight ends just paved the way for us,” said CG head coach Andy Schafer, whose Bulldogs will face Fairview in the Region 22 championship game Saturday at a site to be determined. “I saw a lot of pancakes tonight. Our guys just have fight. I can see it in their eyes.
“Our defense played lights out tonight. I think (Archbold) was averaging like 30-some points a game … I think our defense really shut them out well. One-on-one tackling was a key.”
Big-play threat and special teams maven Gabe Clement returned the second-half kickoff 55 yards to the Archbold 40 and a horse-collar tackle moved the Bulldogs’ starting spot to the Bluestreak 25. Seven plays later, QB Blake Reynolds punched it in from a yard out to put Grove up 14-7.
The Bulldogs seized momentum they did not release for the rest of the game as kicker Rece Verhoff helped boot a well-executed onside kick, recovered by Columbus Grove at the Archbold 44. Metzger rushed for 20 yards, aided by a facemask penalty, the last 10 to paydirt to double the deficit at 21-7 and stun the host Bluestreaks.
From then on, the Grove defense stiffened, forcing a three-and-out while Reynolds connected with Clement for a 48-yard completion into Archbold territory. Three plays later, Metzger found the endzone from one yard out to put Columbus Grove up 28-7 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Disaster struck again for Archbold early in the fourth as a slant pass from standout QB DJ Newman to Antonio Cruz was late, ricocheting off Cruz’s shoulder and into the waiting hands of Grove junior linebacker Joe Kohli, who returned it to the Bluestreak 41.
Archbold’s comeback hopes were essentially dashed on a turnover on downs deep in its own territory. Grove knocked the last nail in the coffin with 5:24 to go on a 15-yard TD run from Metzger that featured five broken tackles by the 5-10, 195-pound bruiser.
Archbold drove 80 yards to paydirt to mount a last-ditch rally with a 25-yard TD pass from Newman to Brandon Taylor. The Bluestreak defense did its part by forcing a fumble with 2:05 to go and the Streaks scored again to make it a two-possession game with 41 seconds left as Gomez took a shovel pass in from five yards out to make it a 34-20 ballgame.
The Streaks’ final onside kick failed, however, ending a run for 12 Archbold seniors that saw the program claim back-to-back Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles, three playoff trips in four seasons and a 35-9 record in the past four seasons.
“I told the guys afterwards, at the end of the day only seven teams in the whole state get to win it all and to end where they did is still a great season,” said Dominique. “Unfortunately it had to end here but in a year we didn’t even know we’d have, it’s still a blessing. At the end of July, I didn’t think we’d have a season, to be honest. These guys have worked their tails off.”
Newman, a junior, finished with 120 passing yards and three scoring strikes while rushing for 127 yards on 13 carries. Taylor caught four balls for 60 yards while Gomez added 81 total yards in their final games for the Streaks, along with Cruz, Johnathan Yoder, Caleb Hogrefe, Zeke Miller, Jayden Schulze, Jacob Walters, Caleb Ranzau, Carson Meyer, Josh Richer, Bishop Tuckerman, Gavin Schaffner and Jakob Beaverson.
Metzger rolled up 175 yards on 25 totes as the Bulldogs possessed the ball for nearly 25 minutes.
CGHS AHS
First Downs 12 13
Rushing Yards 44-218 26-175
Passing Yards 83 163
Total Yards 301 338
Passing 3-8-0 16-25-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties 4-30 7-51
Columbus Grove 7 0 20 7 - 34
Archbold 0 7 0 13 - 20
CG - Reynolds 2-run (Verhoff kick).
A - Schulze 25-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
CG - Reynolds 1-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 10-run (kick failed).
CG - Metzger 1-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 15-run (Verhoff kick).
A - Taylor 25-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Gomez 5-pass from Newman (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Columbus Grove - Metzger 25-175; Reynolds 14-38; Clement 3-1; Daniels 2-4. Archbold - Newman 13-127; Gomez 9-35; Hogrefe 3-9; Dominique 1-4. PASSING: Columbus Grove - Reynolds 3-8-0-83. Archbold - Newman 14-21-1-120; Hogrefe 2-4-0-43. RECEIVING: Columbus Grove - Clement 1-48; Metzger 1-23; Schroeder 1-12. Archbold - Taylor 4-60; Cruz 4-13; Gomez 3-46; Dominique 3-21; Schulze 1-25; Hogrefe 1-(-2).
