CAREY — Tinora junior lineman Javen Gaines went through the postgame handshake with an ice bag taped around his back and a dejected look on his face.
That image summed up Saturday night for the Rams as Tinora saw its 10-game win streak and dominant season ended in sudden fashion by Carey in a 20-0 shutout loss.
Despite out-gaining the Blue Devils by 51 yards and holding a potent rushing attack (269.5 ypg coming in) to 115 yards and 2.7 yards per carry, mistakes and turnovers in the second half doomed Tinora to a season-ending setback.
“They were better on defense than we were offensively as far as the running game,” remarked Tinora coach Kenny Krouse matter-of-factly. “That was the game there in a nutshell. I’m super proud of our kids to get to this level but their defense was better than our run game and we made too many mistakes. You can’t do that at this level of the season against a really good football team.”
Down just 7-0 at the half after a key sack by Brayden Roesti to end a late threat by Carey (11-1), the Rams (10-2) looked primed to make a move in a second-round slugfest.
The Rams forced a pair of Carey punts but late in the third stanza, the pressure and size disadvantage to the Blue Devil defense started to poke holes in the dam.
After a penalty wiped out a big gain early, Ram QB Nolan Schafer found Cole Anders for a 33-yard gain to escape the shadow of their own goal line. Two plays later, junior Gavin Eckert coughed up the football at the Ram 31 on a jet sweep.
Carey drove to the Tinora three early in the fourth period but a host of Rams stuffed Carey’s 6-0, 265-pound back Jordan Vallejo short of the goal line to avoid the threat.
Still in a one-possession game with 9:02 left in regulation, Tinora faced a third-and-five from their own six. As senior receiver Cole Commisso cut towards the sideline on an out route, the receiver’s feet slipped from under him as the ball left Schafer’s hand. The unfortunate result was a direct throw to Carey’s all-Ohio safety Bryce Conti, who strolled in for a 15-yard touchdown to double Carey’s lead to 14-0.
“We were still only up one score so anything could happen and to get a pick-six like that takes a little bit of weight off our shoulders,” said Carey coach Jonathan Mershman of the momentum-turning play. “Our defensive scheme with our coaches putting together the game plan and the scouting, they’re doing a fantastic job. I can’t say enough about what they’re doing it. We’re playing at a high level on defense and it’s fantastic to watch.”
The troubles didn’t stop there as on the ensuing kickoff, Cole Anders lost the ball and Carey recovered at the Ram 28. Even as Tinora forced a punt with 5:56 left, the Rams were pinned at their own 10 and could not gain a first down, turning the ball over on downs at their own six with 5:36 remaining.
Two plays later, Vallejo bruised his way in from seven yards out to create the final 20-0 margin.
The final nail in the coffin came on Tinora’s next possession as, after a 25-yard gain from Schafer to Commisso, a pass to Grady Gustwiller was deflected in Carey territory and picked off by junior EJ Boes.
“I’m sure we didn’t have 100 yards rushing and you’re not going to win many playoff games if you can’t run the football for 100 yards in Ohio football,” said Krouse of the setback, which saw Tinora manage just 57 yards on the ground after averaging 231.6 ypg through its first 11 games. “We thought we had a moral victory going down 7-0 at the half but it was just tough sledding all night long on the ground and you’ve got to give them credit. They’ve got a nice defensive football team over there and I thought our defense did a heck of a job tonight containing a pretty good football team.”
Early on, however, Tinora seemed primed to make a road statement as Edwards returned the opening kickoff to the Tinora 49 and the Rams picked up a pair of first downs and reached the Blue Devil four. A false start derailed the progress and after an incompletion and one-yard gain, Dylan Camp’s 25-yard field goal attempt went wide right and Carey kept the Rams off the board.
With few possessions and the scoreboard against them, Tinora ran just six times for 12 yards in the second half. Edwards led the team with 19 yards on three attempts while Nolan Schafer was 12-of-22 in his final game at QB with 142 yards and two interceptions. Senior running back KP Delarber, who rushed for over 1,000 yards on the year, was held to 13 yards on five carries in his final game.
Cole Commisso hauled in seven passes for 77 yards as the Rams were plagued by eight penalties on the night.
Carey’s senior quarterback Derek Lonsway bruised his way to 30 yards on 17 carries while completing two passes for 33 yards. Vallejo finished with a team-high 53 yards rushing on 14 totes.
With the win, Carey will advance to play second-seeded Ashland Crestview in a D-VI Region 22 semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 13. The winner of that tilt will face either Archbold or Liberty Center for a regional title on Nov. 20.
The loss also marks the final game in Green and White for seniors Schafer, Cole Commisso, Delarber, Joshua Bland, Casen Wolfrum, Tyler Hespe, Hayden Becker, Eric Bohn, Bryce Bailey, Baeden Hancock and Camp.
“This was a great year for us and one we’re super proud of,” said Krouse. “We return a lot of kids but we also lose some really good ones. It was a great year and we lost to a really good football team.”
THS CHS
First Downs 8 8
Rushing Yards 21-57 43-115
Passing Yards 142 33
Total Yards 199 148
Passing 12-22-2 2-4-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties 8-41 0-0
Tinora 0 0 0 0 - 0
Carey 0 7 0 13 - 20
C - Carman 1-run (Smiley kick).
C - Conti 15-interception return (Smiley kick).
C - Vallejo 7-run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora - Ch. Commisso 6-10; Delarber 5-13; Schafer 5-11; Edwards 3-19; Anders 1-3; Co. Commisso 1-1; Eckert 1-(-7). Carey - Lonsway 17-30; Vallejo 14-53; Bell 8-28; Woods 3-4; Carman 1-1. PASSING: Tinora - Schafer 12-22-2-142. Carey - Lonsway 2-4-0-33. RECEIVING: Tinora - Co. Commisso 7-77; Edwards 3-31; Anders 2-34. Carey - Bell 1-22; Boes 1-11.
