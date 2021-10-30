Division VI Region 22
Archbold 44, Delta 7
ARCHBOLD — Undefeated and top-ranked Archbold avoided a slow start in a playoff rematch against Delta, rolling to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and a 44-7 win over the Panthers in D-VI Region 22 playoff action.
DJ Newman was 12-of-18 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Bluestreaks (11-0) and rushed for 69 yards and two more scores on eight totes. Carson Dominique added 93 yards and two scores on 11 carries while Gavin Bailey and Karter Behnfeldt caught TD tosses for Archbold, which will host Collins Western Reserve on Saturday in second-round action.
James Ruple found Justin Ruple for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter for Delta (4-7), which was outgained 372-102 in the contest.
Delta 0 7 0 0 - 7
Archbold 28 6 10 0 - 44
A - Newman 23-run (Kern kick).
A - C. Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
A - C. Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
A - Bailey 49-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
D - Ju. Ruple 23-pass from Ja. Ruple (Smithers kick).
A - Behnfeldt 3-pass from Newman (kick failed).
A - Newman 1-run (Kern kick).
A - Kern 37-field goal.
Liberty Center 40, Bluffton 14
LIBERTY CENTER — After falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter, Liberty Center ripped off 33 straight points to pull away from Bluffton for a 40-14 Division VI Region 22 playoff victory.
TeJay Moore tallied 104 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in the win for the Tigers (9-2), which will travel to Columbus Grove on Saturday for a second-round matchup. QB Zane Zeiter threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 55 yards and two more scores while Matthew Orr added 84 rush yards and a TD in a 279-yard rushing day for the Tigers.
Bluffton quarterback Nate Schaadt had 106 passing yards and 59 rushing yards with both TDs for the Pirates, which bow out at 5-6.
Bluffton 7 7 0 0 - 14
L. Center 0 20 20 0 - 40
B - Schaadt 1-run (Meza kick).
LC - Moore 6-run (Roth kick).
B - Wilson 72-pass from Schaadt (Meza kick).
LC - Zeiter 21-run (Roth kick).
LC - Conrad 17-pass from Zeiter (kick failed).
LC - Moore 4-run (run failed).
LC - Zeiter 15-run (Roth kick).
LC - Orr 6-run (Roth kick).
Division VII Region 26
Edon 28, Spencerville 20
EDON — Edon racked up a 22-0 lead in the first half against 15th-seeded Spencerville but had to hold off a late charge from the Bearcats to pick up a 28-20 home win in first-round action in Division VII Region 26.
Drew Gallehue completed 23-of-40 passes for 351 yards and three TDs, all in the first quarter, for the Bombers (10-1), which will get a rematch of week two opponent Antwerp in the second round of the postseason. Gannon Ripke caught 10 passes for 168 yards and a score, along with a key 43-yard scoring scamper with 2:24 left in regulation to get separation. Carter Kiess and Caden Nester also caught TD passes for the Bombers.
Spencerville 0 7 6 7 - 20
Edon 16 6 0 6 - 28
E - Ripke 25-pass from Gallehue (He. Dye pass from Gallehue).
E - Nester 4-pass from Gallehue (Ripke pass from Gallehue).
E - Kiess 62-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
S - Harter 17-pass from Coulter (Laymen kick).
S - Smith 12-run (kick failed).
E - Ripke 43-run (conversion failed).
S - Harter 10-pass from Coulter (Laymen kick).
Division V Region 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Chippewa 6
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf rolled up 456 yards of offense and out-passed Doylestown Chippewa 250-9 in a dominant 41-6 playoff victory in Division V action.
Ian Fenbert rolled up 149 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 rushing attempts for the Titans (8-3) while Landen Jordan had 250 yards passing and two scores. Caleb Kuhlman had seven receptions for 148 yards and a score for O-G, which will host Apple Creek Waynedale in a second-round playoff tilt.
Aidan Hanna rushed for 127 yards on 29 attempts in the loss for the Chipps (4-6).
Chippewa 0 6 0 0 - 6
O-G 14 13 7 7 - 41
OG - Fenbert 75-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Fenbert 9-run (Birkemeier kick).
C - Moyer 3-run (kick failed).
OG - Jordan 31-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - White 25-pass from Jordan (kick failed).
OG - Fenbert 52-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Kuhlman 63-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
