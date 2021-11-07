Archbold 42, Western Reserve 7
ARCHBOLD — D.J. Newman was up to his usual antics on Saturday as he played a part in five of the six Archbold touchdowns on Saturday in a 42-7 second round playoff victory over Western Reserve in Division VI Region 22 quarterfinal action on Saturday.
Newman totaled four passing touchdowns, all to different players, with three coming in the first half as the Bluestreaks racked up a 21-7 first-half lead.
In the second half, the senior signal-caller threw another and then ran one in from 27 yards out to make it five for the day. Newman ended with 312 yards of total offense with 205 yards on 16-of-21 passing and 107 yards and 11.9 yards per carry on nine rushing attempts.
Carson Dominique had the lone touchdown on the ground that didn’t involve Newman going for 17 carries, 75 yards and a touchdown. The Bluestreaks outgained the Roughriders 417-163.
Archbold will now prepare to take on Liberty Center for the second time this season but this time with much bigger stakes in the regional semifinals. The first matchup was a blowout 41-7 victory for the Bluestreaks.
Western Reserve 0 7 0 0 - 7
Archbold 14 7 21 0 - 42
A - Bailey 37-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Dominique 22-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Krieger 9-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
WR - Muenz 5-run (Ehrnsberger kick).
A - Dominique 8-run (Kern kick).
A - Behnfeldt 9-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Newman 27-run (Kern kick).
Division VII
Edon 26, Antwerp 21
EDON — Edon’s Gannon Ripke scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining to power the Bombers to a 26-21 Division VII Region 26 playoff victory over visiting Antwerp in a nailbiter.
Ripke finished with five catches for 53 yards and four carries for 21 yards and a score for the Bombers (11-1) while QB Drew Gallehue had 300 yards passing and three total TDs. The Bombers had to convert a fourth-down with 1:43 left in regulation down 21-20 before earning the go-ahead score.
With the win, Edon advances to regional semifinal action against third-seeded Lima Central Catholic (10-2) on Saturday at a site to be determined.
Antwerp sophomore QB Carson Altimus completed 17-of-30 passes for 172 yards and one TD pass to Landon Brewer while rushing for 128 yards and two scores for the Archers, which bow out at 9-3 on the year. Brewer caught seven passes for 106 yards on the night.
Antwerp 0 6 8 7 - 21
Edon 0 14 6 6 - 26
E - Gallehue 1-run (pass failed).
A - Brewer 34-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
E - Ha. Dye 10-pass from Gallehue (Ripke pass from Gallehue).
A - Altimus 27-run (pass good).
E - Ha. Dye 20-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
A - Altimus 1-run (Walker kick).
E - Ripke 9-run (run failed).
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Waynedale 0
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf set up a meeting with Otsego for the second straight postseason as the Titans claimed their sixth straight win and their third shutout in the last four weeks on Saturday, shellacking Apple Creek Waynedale 53-0.
The Landen Jordan-Caleb Kuhlman was a potent one as the duo connected for six receptions, 161 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans (9-3), which will meet top-seeded Otsego (11-0) at a site to be determined Sunday. Ian Fenbert rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns while Jordan finished with 268 yards passing and four scores for O-G, which out-gained the Golden Bears 512-123 and had 26 first downs to Waynedale’s four.
Otsego defeated O-G 21-6 in Tontogany in the third round of the 2020 playoffs.
Waynedale 0 0 0 0 - 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 20 6 6 - 53
OG - Fenbert 25 run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Jordan 1-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Kuhlman 22-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Kuhlman 6-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Kuhlman 66-pass from Jordan (kick failed).
OG - White 14-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Fenbert 3-run (kick failed).
OG - Thomas 4-run (kick failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.