ARCHBOLD — Archbold held off a late challenge from Carey in the fourth quarter as the top-seeded Bluestreaks advanced in the postseason with a 35-28 home win over the Blue Devils in Division VI Region 22 quarterfinal action on Saturday.
Noah Gomez rushed for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Archbold (8-0), which led 35-21 with 7:32 in the fourth quarter on a TD pass from DJ Newman to Jaden Schulze.
A Brady Curlis TD run for Carey cut the deficit to 35-28 with 2:04 to go but Archbold recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win. Newman finished with 204 yards passing and two TDs while rushing for 81 yards and a score.
The win propels Archbold to a home clash with 8-0 Columbus Grove on Halloween in the regional semifinals.
Carey 7 7 0 14 - 28
Archbold 7 14 7 7 - 35
A - Newman 10-run (Kern kick).
C - Conti 36-pass from Lonsway (Bell kick).
A - Gomez 1-run (Kern kick).
C - Conti 5-pass from Lonsway (Bell kick).
A - Cruz 34-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Gomez 36-run (Kern kick).
C - Curlis 1-run (Bell kick).
A - Schulze 29-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
C - Curlis 1-run (Bell kick).
Division VI
Colonel Crawford 34, Liberty Center 28 (OT)
NORTH ROBINSON — Liberty Center nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback but an interception on its opening overtime possession allowed top-seeded Colonel Crawford to escape with a 34-28 playoff victory.
LC trailed 28-14 with 3:27 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers (6-3) marched down the field and cut the lead to 28-21 on a TD pass from Camden Krugh to Riley Chapa. Chapa then recovered the Tigers' onside kick and kept the Tigers alive and LC tied things up on an seven-yard TD pass from Krugh to Evan Conrad with 1:05 to go.
After the overtime pick by Colonel Crawford (8-0), Tristan Cross scored his second TD of the game on a one-yard plunge to give the Eagles the victory and a spot in the regional semifinals against Fairview.
Max Phillips led the Tigers with 75 yards rushing and two TDs while Karter Kern added 71 yards on 14 attempts. Krugh was 15-of-25 for 161 yards and two TDs.
Cross tallied 211 yards and three TDs on 23 attempts for Colonel Crawford.
Liberty Center 7 0 0 21 0 - 28
Colonel Crawford 7 0 14 7 6 - 34
LC - Philips 5-run (Killam kick).
CC - Cross 1-run (Christman kick).
CC - Ritzhaupt 60-run (Christman kick).
CC - Cross 77-run (Christman kick).
LC - Phillips 23-run (Killam kick).
CC - Hamilton 9-run (Christman kick).
LC - Chapa 8-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC - Conrad 7-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
CC - Cross 1-run.
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, West Salem Northwestern 0
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf won its sixth straight game with a defensive shutdown, out-gaining West Salem Northwestern 338-33 in a 21-0 blanking.
The 7-1 Titans won the time-of-possession battle 34:09 to 13:31 and held the Huskies (6-2) to 16 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
O-G quarterback Jacob Balbaugh completed 16-of-23 passes for 137 yards and two TDs while Parker Schnipke bruised his way to 161 yards and a score on 33 attempts. Schnipke also caught a three-yard TD pass in the victory.
With the win, O-G will move on to the regional semifinals against 8-0 Otsego after the Knights demolished Bucyrus Wynford 51-14.
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 - 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 7 7 - 21
O-G - Schnipke 3-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G - Blevins 6-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G - Schnipke 36-run (Macke kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.