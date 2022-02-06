Tumble For the Cure
Photo courtesy Bethany Wolf

NAPOLEON — Liberty Center finished just 2.15 points away from claiming the Napoleon Tumble for the Cure Invitational on Saturday, finishing as runner-up to Perrysburg on the day.

Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor finished first in the all-around with a 36.65, winning the vault, bars and floor and finishing third in the beam. Brooke Molitor finished second on bars and third in both vault and floor for the Archers.

Calla Oelkrug was second in the all-around to lead Liberty Center while recording a win on the beam and runner-up finishes in both floor and vault. Aleeah Brown was sixth overall in the vault while Kaelyn Gerken finished ninth in the all-around for LC.

Third-place Napoleon was paced by Paige Weaver’s fourth-place finish in the all-around, including a fourth-place showing in vault, fifth in floor and eighth in beam. Alyssa Kruse was sixth in the all-around, with a consistent showing in sixth in floor, vault and beam.

Tinora’s Ellie Rose was fifth in the all around, paced by a fourth-place showing and 8.7 score in the floor exercise.

Tumble for the Cure Invite

At Napoleon

Perrysburg 125.95, Liberty Center 123.8, Napoleon 121.35, Patrick Henry 120.65, Antwerp no team score, Tinora no team score

Floor: 1. Hannah Molitor (A), 9.2; 2. Calla Oelkrug (LC), 3. Brooke Molitor (A), 4. Ellie Rose (T), 5. Paige Weaver (N). Vault: 1. H. Molitor (A), 9.2; 2. Oelkrug (LC), 3. B. Molitor (A), 4. Weaver (N), 5. Ella Cordes (N). Bars: 1. H. Molitor (A), 9.5; 2. B. Molitor (A), 3. Oelkrug (LC). Beam: 1. Oelkrug (LC), 8.85; 3. H. Molitor (A). All-Around: 1. H. Molitor (A), 36.65; 2. Oelkrug (LC), 4. Weaver (N), 5. Rose (T).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments