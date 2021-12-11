NAPOLEON — Liberty Center, Napoleon, Tinora and Holgate competed in a gymnastics meet at Napoleon on Saturday.

Anthony Wayne came out on top with Oregon Clay coming in second and Liberty Center rounding out the top three.

The Tigers’ Kaelyn Gerken placed third in the meet in the all-around with a score of 30.85. Gerken placed fourth in the vault and tied for fifth on her floor routine.

Holgate’s Haylee Hartman used a second place finish on the beam as well as a seventh place finish on the bars to place fourth in the all-around with a score of 30.75.

Napoleon’s Paige Weaver took home the title for the meet on the beam with a score of 8.95 and finished sixth in the all-around.

Team Rankings

1. Anthony Wayne; 2. Oregon Clay; 3. Liberty Center; 4. Napoleon; 5. Tinora.

Events

Beam: 1. Paige Weaver (N) 8.95; 2. Haylee Hartman (H) 8.85l; T-7. Kaelyn Gerken (LC), Emma Rowland (N) 8.2 Bars: 2. Calla Oelkrug (LC) 8.5; T-9. Chelsea Sattler (LC), Aleeah Brown (LC), Haylee Hartman (Holgate) 6.4. 6.25. Vault: 4. Kaelyn Gerken (LC) 8.15; 7. Haylee Hartman (H) 8.0; T-9. Alyssa Kruse (N), Aleeah Brown (LC) 7.9. Floor: 3. Averie Schroyer (N) 8.5; T-5. Alyssa Kruse (N), Kaelyn Gerken (LC) 8.2; All-Around: 3. Kaelyn Gerken (LC) 30.85; 4. Haylee Hartman (H) 30.75; 6. Paige Weaver (N) 30.5; 8. Averie Shroyer (N) 29.95.

