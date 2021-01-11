HAMLER — Antwerp's Hannah Molitor won individual titles in the vault, bars and beam to win the all-around title at the Patrick Henry Invitational on Saturday.

Molitor won the vault with an 8.8, the bars with an 8.9 and beam with a 9.35.

Liberty Center's Calla Oelkrug finished in the top five in three of the events to finish second in the all-around. Oelkrug won a tiebreaker against Patrick Henry's Hailee Baird to take second in the all-around.

Vault: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.8; Anna Miller (Perrysburg) 8.25; Genevieve Thomas (Perrysburg) 8.2; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 8.15; Grace Helton (Perrysburg) 8.15. Bars: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.9; Genevieve Thomas (Perrysburg) 8.65; Katie Ruby (Perrysburg) 8.55; Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg) 8.35; Grace Leonard (Perrysburg) 8.2. Beam: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.35; Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 9.2; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 8.8; Emily Meyers (Perrysburg) 8.7; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 8.65. Floor: Grace Helton (Perrysburg) 9.4; Lily Weisgerber (Ayersville) 9.3; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 9.2; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 9.2; Makayla Updike (Patrick Henry) 9.05. All-Around: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 35.95; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 33.85; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 33.85; Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 33.45; Emmy Omlor (Findlay) 32.45.

