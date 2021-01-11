HAMLER — Antwerp's Hannah Molitor won individual titles in the vault, bars and beam to win the all-around title at the Patrick Henry Invitational on Saturday.
Molitor won the vault with an 8.8, the bars with an 8.9 and beam with a 9.35.
Liberty Center's Calla Oelkrug finished in the top five in three of the events to finish second in the all-around. Oelkrug won a tiebreaker against Patrick Henry's Hailee Baird to take second in the all-around.
Vault: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.8; Anna Miller (Perrysburg) 8.25; Genevieve Thomas (Perrysburg) 8.2; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 8.15; Grace Helton (Perrysburg) 8.15. Bars: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.9; Genevieve Thomas (Perrysburg) 8.65; Katie Ruby (Perrysburg) 8.55; Ava Kincaid (Perrysburg) 8.35; Grace Leonard (Perrysburg) 8.2. Beam: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.35; Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 9.2; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 8.8; Emily Meyers (Perrysburg) 8.7; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 8.65. Floor: Grace Helton (Perrysburg) 9.4; Lily Weisgerber (Ayersville) 9.3; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 9.2; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 9.2; Makayla Updike (Patrick Henry) 9.05. All-Around: Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 35.95; Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 33.85; Hailee Baird (Patrick Henry) 33.85; Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 33.45; Emmy Omlor (Findlay) 32.45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.