Tinora-Edgerton Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Kings Mills Kings (303); Kings Mills Kings B (356); Tinora (367) - Carter Bernal 82, BJ Morlock 90, Aiden Rittenhouse 91, Mason McQuillen 103, Graysen Delarber 103; Defiance (369) - Aidan Kiessling 77, Sander Neff 89, Brayden Weaver 98, Connor Westrick 105; Edgerton (378) - Kaden Kennerk 84, Braden Leppelmeier 85, Nathan Swank 93, Caden Leppemeier 116; Toledo Emmanuel Christian (383); Fairview (385) - Kasen Kauffman 75, Jack Karzynow 99, Eli Meyer 101, Lester Smith 110; Paulding (399) - Isaac Reeb 88, Nico Stahl 99, Aiden Miller 105, Johnathan Lipps 107; Ottoville (446); Ayersville (no team score) - Luke Schroeder 81, Jeremiah Joseph 113, AJ Eschbach 121.
