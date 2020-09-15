STRYKER — Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier shot a co-medalist round of 68 for the Blackbirds, helping power the team to a seven-shot victory over second-place Wauseon to claim the Stryker Panther Invitational title at Riverside Greens on Saturday.

Stryker Panther Invitational

At Riverside Greens

Pettisville (304) — Max Leppelmeier 68, Tommy McWatters 76, Caleb Nafziger 80, Levi Myers 80; Wauseon (311) — Andy Scherer 71, Dylan Grahn 75, Jaxon Radabaugh 78, Luke Wheeler 87; Archbold (317) — Cahle Roth 76, Luke Rosebrook 77, Josh Nofzinger 81, Kenny Williams 83; Montpelier (325) — Hunter Burlew 76, Easten Richmond 80, Jaxon Richmond 84, Ethan Marihugh; North Central (329) — Collin Patten 75, Zach Hayes 79, Mason Sanford 86, Sam Wheeler 89; Fairview (346) — Nathaniel Adkins 80, Ronnie Adkins 83, Kasen Kauffman 85, Brendan Degryse 98; Stryker (347) — Spencer Clingaman 68, Devon Miller 82, Brandon Bowers 92, Michael Donovan 105; Hilltop (359) — Karter Gray 87, Ethan Siebenaler 87, Dominik Schmitt 91, Jamie Chester 94; Ayersville (369) — Luke Schroeder 82, Cameron Cook 93, Kolton McCloud 94, Autumn Osborne 100; Tinora (371) — Kevin Keber 87, Sammy Sinn 93, Carter Bernal 95, Aiden Rittenhouse 96; Edon (no team score) — Hayden Price 78; Fayette (no team score) — Owen Lemley 99, Brayden Herman 115, Allie Herman 139.

Antwerp Invitational

At Pond-A-River

Paulding (328) — Kyle Dominique 77, Blake McGarvey 79, Kyle Harris 84, Josh Carper 88; Lincolnview (331) — Dane Ebel 82, Avery Slusher 82, Grant Glossett 82, Landon Price 85; Antwerp (346) - Gaige McMichael 77, Ethan Lichty 88, Jon Meyer 89, Eric Thornell 92; Edgerton (355) — Esten Kennerk 80, Kaden Kennerk 81, Noah Landel 90, Nathan Swank 104; Hicksville (395) — Maverick Keesbury 93, Brandon Thornburg 97, Aiden Pollick 102, Gabe Layne 103; Crestview (424) - Evan Scarlett 95, Will Sharpe 109, Tanner Myers 110, Trey Skelton 110.

Walt Behrman Invitational

At Napoleon Municipal

Perrysburg (322); Bryan (330) — Drew Dauber 79, Nolan Kidson 82, Noah Huard 84, Clayton Rupp 85; Napoleon A (347) — Riley Kleck 84, Will Drewes 85, Zack Schroeder 88, Jayce Brubaker 90, Lukas Prigge 90; Ottawa Hills (352); Anthony Wayne (353); Delta (361) — Chase Stickley 76, Lane Oyer 91, Cael Chiesa 95, Zack Mattin 99, Jayce Helminiak 99; Eastwood (374); Napoleon B (414) — Bryce Bostelman 95, Clayton Behnfeldt 96, Will Fraker 109, Riley Ehlers 114.

North Baltimore Tiger Invitational

At Birch Run

Woodmore (335); Toledo Christian (341); Lake (362); McComb (398); Bellevue (400); Patrick Henry (404) — Trey Woods 84, Ethan Rohrs 96, Lee Hogrefe 110, Nick Myers 114; Arcadia (408); Carey (444); North Baltimore (no team score).

Monday

Boys

At Eagle Rock

Bryan (173) – Drew Dauber 39, Clayton Rupp 43, Nolan Kidston 45, Nathan Hess 46. Wayne Trace (180) – Kaden Sutton 36, Dane Moore 40, Garrett Williamson 49, Nyle Stoller 55. Delta (185) – Chris Stickley 40, Lane Oyer 44, Cael Chiesa 50, Jayce Helminiak 51. Tinora (193) – Kevin Keber 43, Carter Bernal 45, Sammy Sinn 52, Aiden Rittenhouse 53.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (160) – Andy Scherer 35, Dylan Grahn 40, Luke Wheeler 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 43. Holgate (197) – Josh Tobias 38, Joey Kelly 39, Micah Bok 59, Connor Haase 61.

At Delphos Country Club

Ottoville (170) – Carter Schnipke 36, Dru Hilvers 41, Jack Langhals 46, Michael Turnwald 47. Patrick Henry (213) – Trey Woods 47, Ethan Rohrs 51, Nick Meyers 57, Noah Robinson 58.

Girls

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (179) – Kenadie Daeger 43, Chloe Parker 43, Emma Crosby 46, Alena Denny 47. Antwerp (232) – McCartnhey Lucas 47, Melanie Mills 52, Breanna Fulk 55, Isabelle Litzenberg 78. Tinora (248) – Rytlee Joost 55, Emma Luthi 59, Savahana Welling 61, Felicity Barker 73.

At Moose Landing

Fairview (205) – Lorelle Hetrick 48, Andrea Macsey 48, Emily Singer 51, Eva Wermer 58. Hicksville (219) – Kenzie Schroeder 43, Julia Garza 53, Tori Perna 60, Alyssa Seitz 63.

Load comments