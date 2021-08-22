LIMA — In a tough field with low scores all around, Defiance put together a solid third-place finish at the Allen East Invitational at Springbrook Golf Course on Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished three shots back of runner-up Botkins and 13 back of champion St. Marys, spurred by a 73 from Jayden Jerger and 74 from Aiden Kiessling. Kam Brown added a 77 for the Bulldogs while Drake Jimenez rounded out the top scorers with an 85.
Kalida was two shots behind Defiance as Connor Nartker’s 72 topped the Wildcat scorecard.
Allen East Invitational
At Springbrook
St. Marys (296); Botkins (306); Defiance (309) - Jayden Jerger 73, Aiden Kiessling 74, Kam Brown 77, David Jiminez 85; Kalida (311) - Connor Nartker 72, Ryan Klausing 76, Kayla Nartker 80, Ethan Warnecke 83; Allen East (315); Elida (315); Lincolnview (326); Coldwater (332); Delphos St. John’s (343); Spencerville (462); Lima Central Catholic (no team score).
