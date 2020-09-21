STRYKER — Bryan’s Nolan Kidston fired a 72 to each co-medalist honrs as Bryan took second to Toledo St. John’s at the Bryan Invitational at Riverside Greens in Stryker.
Teammate Clayton Rupp fired a 73 for the Bears, who shot a 306 as a team.
Defiance finished with a 314, which was good enough for third place. Jayden Jerger led the Bulldogs with a 74. Jack Mortier and Ryan Yeager each shot rounds of 76.
Pettisville Invitational
WAUSEON — Pettisville claimed two of the top three individual scores as the Blackbirds beat Montpelier by 22 strokes to win the Pettisville Invitational Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon.
Max Leppelmeier took home medalist honors with a 73. Tommy McWatters of the Blackbirds carded a 75. In between, Stryker’s Spencer Clingaman shot a 74.
Monday
At Woodlawn
Wauseon (164) – Dylan Grahn 37, Andy Scherer 40, Luke Wheeler 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 45. Delta (181) – Cael Chisea 41, Chase Stickley 44, Zach Mattin 45, Lane Oyer 51. Evergreen (206) — Aaron Miller 46, Ethan Shively 46, Trayte Dixon 55, Adam Schmidt 59.
At Pike Run
Bryan (157) – Drew Dauber 38, Noah Huard 38, Nolan Kidston 40, Clayton Rupp 41. Swanton (187) – Lucas Bloom 43, Sam Betz 47, Ethan Bonifis 48, Connor Cass 49. Patrick Henry (208) – Trey Woods 46, Ethan Rohrs 52, Jaxson Guelde 54, Lee Hogrefe 58.
At Moose Landing
Lima Shawnee (161) – Justin Altenbach 39, Soloman Smith 39, Coltin Moorse 41, Collin Pazion 42. Kalida (171) – Ryan Klausing 39, Justin Siebeneck 43, Kayla Nartker 44, Ethan Warncke 45.
Saturday
Bryan Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Toledo St. John’s 298, Bryan 306 (Nolan Kidston 72, Clayton Rupp 73, Noah Huard 77, Drew Dauber 84), Defiance 314 (Jayden Jerger 74, Jack Mortier 76, Ryan Yeager 76, CJ Zachrich 88), Lima CC 322, Wauseon 325 (Dylan Grahn 79, Jackson Gleckler 79, Jaxon Radabaugh 80, Andy Scherer 87), Kalida 328 (Ryan Klausing 78, Kayla Nartker 81, Justin Siebeneck 82, Ethan Warnecke 87), Napoleon 335 (Riley Kleck 80, Zak Schroeder 82, Clayton Behnfeldt 84, Jayce Brubaker 89), Springfield 367.
Pettisville Invitational
At Ironwood
Pettisville 312 (Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 75, Caleb Nafziger 79, Levi Myers 85), Montpelier 334 (Hunter Burlew 76, Aidan Higbie 83, Jaxon Richmond 86, Ethan Marihugh 89), Toledo Christian 342, Wayne Trace 353 (Kaden Sutton 85, Dane Moore 85, Garrett Williamson 89, Evan Crosby 94), Stryker 357 (Spencer Clingaman 74, Devon Miller 84, Gavin LaBo 99, Michael Donovan 100), Delta 361 (Chase Stickley 81, Zack Mattin 92, Layne Oyer 93, Jayce Helminiak 95), North Central 364 (Zach Hayes 86, Mason Sanford 86, Collin Patten 93, Sam Wheeler 99), Hilltop 376 (Dominik Schmitt 85, Karter Gray 95, Ethan Siebenaler 98, Avrie Reed 98), Antwerp 376 (Gaige McMichael 84, Eric Thronell 87, Ethan Lichty 92, Jon Meyer 113), Edgerton 377 (Esten Kennerk 84, Noah Landel 93, Kaden Kennerk 98, Nathan Swank 102), Fairview 383 (Ronnie Adkins 83, Kasen Kauffman 92, Brendan Degryse 103, Jack Karzynow 105), Pettisville B 384 (Jake King 86, Blayn Meck 93, Sam Myers 98, Gabe Hahn 107), Holgate 384 (Josh Tobias 76, Joey Kelly 89, Micah Bok 105, Connor Haase 114), Ayersville 393 (Luke Schroeder 92, Tyaon Schlachter 98, Kolton McCloud 99, Cameron Cook 104), Tinora 395 (Kevin Keber 84, Carter Bernal 100, Aiden Rittenhouse 104, Sammy Sinn 107), Hicksville 417 (Brandon Thornburg 93, Maverik Keesbury 101, Aidan Pollick 109, Gabe Layne 114).
