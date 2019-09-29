WAUSEON — Napoleon swept all three singles and both doubles matches to rout host Wauseon 5-0 in area girls tennis action on Saturday afternoon.

Aliza Lankenau won her first singles match without giving up a single point, beating Alizia Kudlica of Wauseon 6-0, 6-0. Andrea Irving won her second singles match over Aslinn Meeker 6-4, 6-0 and Kylee Gerken rounded out the singles matches with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Emah Storkweather of Wauseon.

Napoleon 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Andrew Irving (N) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-4, 6-0. 3. Kylee Gerken (N) def. Emah Storkweather, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Addison Heitman-Maggie Weller (N) def. Tatum Barnes-Paige Smith, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Elle Stacy-Elizabeth Gribler (N) def. Kelsey Bowers-Kim Aiken, 6-1, 6-3.

Bryan 4, Bluffton 1

Singles

1. Erin Hotmire (Bl) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (Br.) def. Olivia Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emilee Bassett (Br.) def. Julia Smallcomb, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (Br.) def. Angie Braun-Ellison Pugsley, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Abby Snider-Kyla Fox (Br.) def. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier, 6-4, 6-0.

