VAN WERT — Ayersville tied for sixth place with Lima Senior while Wauseon was fifth in the seven-team Van Wert Cougar Classic Tournament on Saturday.
The first doubles pairing of Wauseon sophomores Brianna Hays and Emily Holcomb were the top local finishers with a second-place finish against Jodi Perry and Suzie Good of St. Marys.
After dropping her opening match to Sidney Lehman Catholic’s Lilly Williams, Ayersville’s Katie Burke bounced back with wins over Paige Bartels (Lima Senior) and Kelsey Bowers (Wauseon) before falling in the back draw bracket.
At Toledo CC
Bryan 3, Toledo Cent. Catholic 2
Singles
1. Lucia Spinazze (TCC) def. Emilee Bassett, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Bella Spinazze (TCC) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Jordan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Jen Pryer-Jane Cowell, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Kenzie Carr-Sophia Poling, 6-0, 6-4.
