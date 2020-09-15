BRYAN — Host Bryan earned victories in all four championship matches as the Golden Bears claimed the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament title at Bryan High School on Saturday.
Defiance and Archbold each earned 10 team points to tie for second place, with Wauseon rounding out the field with four points.
“This was our first time hosting the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament and to win it at home makes it extra special,” said Bryan coach Mitchell Owens.
Added DHS coach Amy McDonald: “This was a well-organized tournament at a beautiful location with the new courts at Bryan. I was pleased with how the Defiance players performed. There was great competition and sportsmanship.”
Defiance’s Chloe Wetstein and Lucy Chavez won their semifinal matches against Wauseon’s Bri Hays and Emily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the championship at first doubles while Gabby Fabiano and Monse Martinez were 6-1, 6-0 winners over Wauseon’s Kelsey and Gabbi Bowers at fourth doubles.
All four Bryan pairings were winners in the finals, with Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wetstein and Chavez. The Archbold pairings of Abby Short and Adriana Thompson at second doubles and Maggie Henry and Katie Rose at third doubles won their opening matches before falling in the finals.
Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament
At Bryan
First Round
1. Chloe Wetstein-Lucy Chavez (D) def. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W), 6-0, 6-1; Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Sophie Schramm-Mya Stuckey (A), 6-4, 6-2.
2. Abby Short-Adriana Thompson (A) def. Sofia Castillo-Marissa Blunt (D), 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-7; Kaitlyn Posey-McKenzie Adams (B) def. Tatum Barnes-Emah Starkweather (W), 6-1, 6-0.
3. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Courtney Brown-Ava Shock (D), 6-1, 6-2; Maggie Henry-Katie Rose (A) def. Kassidy Zientek-Callie Nafziger (A), 6-0, 6-0.
4. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez (D) def. Kelsey Bowers-Gabbi Bowers (W), 6-1, 6-0; Gabi Bany-Katie Seaman (B) def. Abby Elkins-Aubree Delaney (A), 6-0, 6-1.
Consolation Matches
1. Schramm-Stuckey (A) def. Hays-Holcomb (W), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Castillo-Blunt (D) def. Barnes-Starkweather (W), 6-3, 6-0; 3. Brown-Shock (D) def. Zientek-Nafziger (A), 6-0, 6-0; 4. Elkins-Delaney (A) def. K. Bowers-G. Bowers (W), 6-1, 6-0.
Championship Matches
1. Bassett-Grothaus (B) def. Wetstein-Chavez (D), 6-2, 6-2; 2. Posey-Adams (B) def. Short-Thompson (A), 6-1, 6-0; 3. Taylor-Wheeler (B) def. Henry-Rose (A), 6-1, 6-4; 4. Bany-Seaman (B) def. Fabiano-Martinez (D), 6-0, 6-2.
At Van Wert
Van Wert 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Gracie Butler, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Mea Eberly, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lizzie Rutkowski (VW) def. Thea Pedew, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lizzie Rutkowski-Natalie Benner (VW) def. Elle Stacey-Kyrah Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jamie Burenga-Tayzia Havill (VW) def. Allison Spangler-Ashlynn Highfield, 6-2, 6-1.
Monday
Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Madison Snider (W) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Ellie Schroer (W) def. Reece Miller, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Makenzie Schroeder (W) def. Kaylee Crieger 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alyssa Good/Casey Minning (W) def. Chloe Wetstein/Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Abby Metzer/Mara Styles (W) def. Marissa Blunt/Sofia Castillo, 7-5, 6-1.
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Aubrtey Espinoza, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Jaidah Torres, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Gracie Butler, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Elle Stacey/Kyrah Rodrigues, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Gabi Bany/Katie Seaman (B) def. Ashlynn Highfield/Thea Perdew, 6-0, 6-2.
