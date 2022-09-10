BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis swept all four flights at the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament on Saturday, seeing all four of their doubles teams win their finals matches.
After Bryan's perfect score of 16, Defiance was second at the tournament with a score of nine. Archbold was third with eight and Wauseon was fourth with seven.
Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament
Team Standings
Bryan 16, Defiance 9, Archbold 8, Wauseon 7
First Round
1. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Meghan Taylor-Mackenzie Brennan (A), 6-1, 6-3; Reese Grothaus-Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Mya Garcia-Alyssa Ritchie, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Katie Stoner-Aubri Delaney (A), 6-1, 6-0; Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek, 7-5 6-1.
3. Tayanna Bagrowski-Karis Wyse (A) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser, 6-1, 6-0; Katelan Nagel-Lucy Vashow (B) def. Zorah Siefker-Emah Starkweather (W).
4. Kacie Wolf-Ryann Burkholder (A) def. Kelsey Bowers-Elise Eberle (W), 6-4, 6-3; Taylor Peel-Ava Lambert (B) def. Alexa Rittner-Kaiya Snyder, 6-2, 6-0.
Second Round
1. Grothaus-DeWitt def. Hays-Holcomb; Garcia-Ritchie (D) def. Taylor-Brennan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4;
2. Hess-Andrews def. Martinez-Moreira, 6-3, 6-0; Burt-Zientek (W) def. Stoner-Delaney, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Nagel-Vashow (B) def. Bagrowski-Wyse, 7-5, 6-2; Johnston-Gerencser def. Ziefker-Starkweather, 6-3, 6-1.
4. Peel-Lambert (B) def. Wolf-Burkholder, 6-4, 6-3; Rittner-Snyder def. Bowers-Eberle, 6-0, 6-1.
