BRYAN — Bryan swept all four championship matches to defend home court and claim the Northwest Ohio Doubles tournament title on Saturday.
The Golden Bears defeated Archbold at first doubles, Defiance at second and third doubles and Wauseon at fourth doubles to round out the day. Seniors Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler rolled to the third doubles title without dropping a game in each of their two matches for Bryan.
Defiance netters got used to tiebreak sets as Reece Miller and Ava Shock rallied from a 6-1 first-set defeat to win 10-8 in the third set while Monse Martinez and Mya Garcia prevailed in a 7-6(7) second-set semifinal tiebreak.
At third doubles, junior Marissa Martinez and freshman Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez battled back after dropping their first set 6-3 against Archbold’s Katie Rose and Gracie Wolf. The DHS duo won a 7-5 second set before claiming a 10-7 third-set tiebreak to advance.
Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament
Team Points
Bryan 16, Archbold 9, Defiance 9, Wauseon 6
First Doubles
Sophie Schramm-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W), 6-2, 6-0; Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Reece Miller-Ava Shock (D), 6-0, 6-1.
Championship: Bassett-Grothaus def. Schramm-Stuckey, 6-2, 6-1.
Consolation: Miller-Shock def. Hays-Holcomb, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Second Doubles
Kaitlyn Posey-McKenzie Adams (B) def. Abbie Short-Mackenzie Brennan (A), 6-1, 6-2; Monse Martinez-Mya Garcia (D) def. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek, 6-0, 7-6(7).
Championship: Posey-Adams def. Martinez-Garcia, 6-0, 6-0.
Consolation: Short-Brennan def. Burt-Zientek, 6-0, 6-2.
Third Doubles
Marissa Martinez-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Katie Rose-Gracie Wolf (A), 3-6, 7-5, 10-7; Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Kelsey Bowers-Emah Starkweather (W), 6-0, 6-0.
Championship: Taylor-Wheeler def. Martinez-Moreira Chavez, 6-0, 6-0.
Consolation: Rose-Wolf def. Bowers-Starkweather, 6-0, 6-2.
Fourth Doubles
Elise Eberle (W)-Taylor Peel (B) def. Karis Wyse-Megan Taylor (A), 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; Katie Seaman-Emma Shininger (B) def. Alexa Rittner-Kaiya Snyder (D), 6-2, 6-0.
Championship: Seaman-Shininger def. Eberle-Peel, 6-2, 6-0.
Consolation: Wyse-Taylor def. Rittner-Snyder, 6-1, 6-2.
